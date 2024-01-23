Jeffrey Pailet, the former investigator fired by once-District Attorney Chesa Boudin in November 2020, is on track to receive $835,000 from the city for wrongful termination concerning his involvement in a police shooting case.

A Board of Supervisors committee will vote whether to approve Pailet’s settlement on Tuesday, but generally these are approved.

Pailet sued Boudin in November 2021 for retaliatory termination, which he said came after he attempted to expose alleged prosecutorial misconduct in the investigation into the police shooting of Sean Moore. Moore was shot in 2017 by a San Francisco police officer who was subsequently charged by Boudin with homicide; Moore died years after the shooting as a result of his injuries.

In his lawsuit, Pailet named Boudin, then-chief of staff David Campos, and attorneys Dana Drusinsky and Stephanie Lacambra, saying they used misleading information to draft a search warrant for officers’ cell phones in the Moore case. Pailet, who worked at the DA’s office from 2017 to 2020, was at the time managing a team of investigators who drafted search warrants.

When Boudin took over the DA’s office in 2020, criminal charges had not yet been filed against Officer Kenneth Cha, the police officer who shot Moore on the front steps of his home in 2017 when responding to a noise complaint. Moore died from complications related to the shooting in January 2020, the same month Boudin took office.

The lawsuit alleged that Lacambra and Drusinsky edited a search warrant for police cell phone data to leave out potentially exculpatory information and misrepresent the facts — and that when he raised concerns, Pailet was blocked off from the investigation.

When he pushed back, the two prosecutors threatened to report him to Boudin, he said in the lawsuit. Soon after he was fired without explanation in November 2020.

In his lawsuit, Pailet accused Boudin of coming into the DA’s office with a “political objective to target officers with criminal investigations.” He demanded compensation for lost wages, damages for emotional distress and punitive damages.

During his short tenure, Boudin filed the first-ever homicide cases against on-duty police officers in modern San Francisco history — one for Moore’s killing, and another for the 2017 killing of Keita O’Neil by rookie officer Christopher Samayoa. Both cases were ultimately dismissed last year by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins after Boudin was recalled.

Boudin declined to comment on the case. Pailet could not be immediately reached.

“The City is committed to providing a workplace free from retaliation,” said Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office, which does not usually comment on the nature of its lawsuits. “We believe the proposed settlement is an appropriate resolution given the inherent cost of continued litigation.”

This is the first successful lawsuit against Boudin regarding his treatment of his employees. In June, a judge dismissed another lawsuit brought in 2021 by former employee Thomas Ostly, a prosecutor Boudin fired during his first week in office. The presiding judge found the case lacked evidence.

And in September 2022, after Boudin was recalled, investigator Magen Hayashi sued Boudin and other attorneys for defamation and violating the labor code. Hayashi’s allegations became the premise for a dramatic public fallout between the District Attorney’s Office and the police department, but her case was also dismissed in July.

Other district attorneys have also been sued by former employees: Jack Friedman, another investigator who claimed DA Jenkins used him as a scapegoat to dismiss the Samayoa prosecution case, filed a lawsuit against Jenkins in October. That case has yet to be resolved.

In an earlier case, the city paid out $400,000 in 2020 to Henry McKenzie, an investigator who claimed he was fired by former DA George Gascón for raising concerns about the DA carrying a gun on an airplane.