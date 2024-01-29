We humans are creatures of habit. When my parents’ favorite Chinese restaurant closed and a new one opened in its place, their behavior never changed. It’s as if the car drove itself to the parking lot at 41st Street; they somnambulistically ambled out, got a table, and even kept ordering the same stuff.

San Francisco’s unfolding mayoral race emanates the same sort of vibes. Mayor London Breed, Ahsha Safaí, Daniel Lurie — and, soon enough, Mark Farrell — are making their play for the coalition of San Francisco voters that have backed every mayor going back to Frank Jordan. That’d be Chinese voters, white Democratic homeowners, older white renters and Republicans. That was the winning combination for moderates Jordan, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Ed Lee and London Breed.

But it won’t be this year. Or at least not just these groups. And that’s because we’re now electing mayors and other citywide offices in presidential election years. Instead of less than half the voters deciding the city’s next mayor, San Francisco could crack 80 percent participation this year — easily.

With the bulk of our serious mayoral candidates tripping over themselves to tack to the right, one needn’t be a political scientist to see wide open lanes on not just the left but the center-left. And yet it increasingly appears nobody will materialize to claim those lanes. Mayoral candidates needn’t declare until June but a candidate who isn’t independently wealthy will need time to raise funds and get the ball rolling. The actual people who’d balance out this race — namely Supervisor Aaron Peskin and City Attorney David Chiu — haven’t yet indicated that they’ll run (and may never).

Things worked out okay for my aging parents when King Yen became Holly’s Mandarin and they just kept going and doing the same thing, regardless. But “same as it ever was” will not be a winning mantra for this year’s crop of mayoral contenders. There’s a whole contingent of new voters — new sorts of voters — the victor will need to court.

“There will be another 250,000 younger white renters, non-Asian people of color — that kind of universe,” sums up veteran political consultant Jim Ross. “They probably won’t vote in March, but they’re certainly going to show up in November to vote against Donald Trump. And nobody is talking to them right now.”

Instead, candidates are fighting over the same sliver of voters. But the 30 to 45 percent they are not catering to are going to be the deciders. For all the talk about this city lurching to the right, it’s the lefties who’ll decide our next mayor.

“While the measure itself is stupid, the political ploy is smart.” Cartoon by Neil Ballard

San Francisco considers itself a liberal place, and its struggles have long been seized upon by reactionaries to discredit the very concept of liberal government. There may be no other city in which the theatrical fecklessness of a local school board has been used to discredit the national Democratic Party.

Extrapolating national trends and moods based on the behavior of San Franciscans is a dodgy proposition. There are many reasons for this, but a big one is that the city isn’t as liberal as either its most ardent supporters or fervent detractors would claim; that list of our last 30 years worth of mayors would be Exhibit A for that. Going back to the early 1990s, San Francisco voters have chosen citywide leaders who generally favor less regulation and taxation on businesses, a police-oriented approach to crime and disorder, tougher sanctions on the homeless and less bountiful general city services.

Let’s call it what it is: These are Republican positions. But is San Francisco electing Republicans? Lord, no; a candidate presenting themselves to the city’s electorate as a Republican is in the same position as a man showing up to a blind date with dogshit slathered on his pants. And that’s because the issues on which San Francisco’s citizens and their leaders are unabashedly liberal are not municipal matters —land-use, budgeting and other stuff we fight about, bitterly — but, rather, social issues and state and federal affairs. That’s stuff like gun control, abortion rights and minority rights. None of these are wedge issues or even controversial matters here in San Francisco (anymore), and they’re all largely irrelevant to local governing.

And yet they’re impossible to decouple: A Republican who sorts their recycling; does yoga; believes in women’s bodily autonomy; believes in LGBTQ, immigrant and minority rights; doesn’t think everyday citizens should be allowed to possess military arsenals and takes canvas bags to the grocery store would be hard to discern ideologically from a San Francisco moderate thought-leader. But he or she is not getting elected here until re-registering. And probably not even then.

San Francisco last elected a Republican mayor in 1959; this city’s voters tired of the GOP generations before the national party became a fascist death cult. But would we elect a candidate with liberal bona fides on state and national issues who pushes GOP-like policies locally? We’ve done so again and again and again.

Photo of Chesa Boudin by Julian Mark; photo illustration by Abraham Rodriguez

And yet San Francisco voters also elected liberal firebrand Chesa Boudin as district attorney in 2019, right? Yes, that happened.

But don’t forget that Boudin received only 36 percent of the first place votes in our ranked-choice system; his more conventional opponents received the vast majority of first-place votes. Boudin’s challengers did him a huge favor by failing to agree on a ranked-choice strategy that would ensure one of the more moderate candidates — who, by far, received the most votes — came out the winner.

Having achieved office in this manner, Boudin was cooked the moment a recall qualified and he was facing an up-or-down vote, running against himself. Boudin lost the recall by a 55-45 clip — a percentage that roughly mirrors how progressive standard-bearers have done in consequential citywide races here for quite some time.

In 2022, that wasn’t enough of a voter bloc to prevent Boudin’s banishment to academia. But, in the context of the 2024 mayoral race, it represents a significant swath of the electorate. To date, nobody is connecting with them.

In case you were wondering, George Christopher was the last Republican elected San Francisco mayor, in 1959. A dairyman, you could clip a coupon off the back of his milk cartons which enabled kids to attend 49ers games at Kezar Stadium for just 50 cents.

San Franciscans do not have a track record of electing populists as mayor. But, given the chance, we do seem to be suckers for economic populism. City voters have thrown down — handily — for every measure Supervisor Dean Preston has put on the ballot; he’s 5-for-5.

Preston is facing a heavily funded effort to oust him and a high-profile opponent in Bilal Mahmood, who described Preston as “deeply unpopular.” Maybe so: But San Franciscans like to vote for his stuff — and District 5 voters love it. That’s interesting and complicated: It’s harder to assess where San Francisco is going when people seem so unclear on where it’s been.

It has been said that progressive leaders aren’t jumping into the mayor’s race because their ideas wouldn’t resonate with voters. But that’s facile — and the truth is probably worse for city progressives. Right now, they don’t seem to have ideas.

Even reductive or transparently political initiatives supported by the mayor and her ideological brethren are likely to succeed, and not just because of high-decibel, high-dollar efforts behind them. It’s also notable that nobody is articulating a coherent alternative. Mayoral candidates are even running up each others’ backs and stealing each others’ stuff.

As the old saying goes, “We have to do something. And this is something.” Or, as the mayor starkly put it, “We have to do more. And Proposition E is more.”

Well, it’s definitely something.

Humans are creatures of habit. Left-leaning city voters have long since grown inured to their chosen mayoral candidate losing. Now, however, it looks like city lefties’ choice will be the winner.

That’s hilarious, when you think about it. That, too, is definitely something.