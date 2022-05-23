Chesa Boudin is a man in desperate need of victories and, earlier this month, he got one. Incongruously, a U-Haul was involved.
The embattled District Attorney announced on May 10 that a long-running undercover sting operation had led to the arrest of a man named Quoc Le and the recovery of some 1,000 items allegedly filched from San Francisco cars. In a theatrical touch, the nexus of this alleged international fencing operation was a Quickly (a less-than-enviable product placement for the boba tea chain, once again, courtesy of San Francisco).
Just days before the planned arrest and seizure, Boudin says he received a “somewhat frantic” phone call from his lieutenant leading the operation. Detaining Le and moving a Best Buy’s worth of electronics from the Larkin Street Quickly would require logistical assistance and vehicles the District Attorney does not possess; namely, a car with a secure cage in the back. But, Boudin says, the San Francisco Police Department declined to participate.
“We can arrest somebody,” says the DA. “We can put handcuffs on them. How do we transport them to the county jail without a car? How do we seize the evidence without a truck to move evidence? Usually what we do is ask the police to come to assist at that stage of the process. And we did here. I was shocked they said ‘no’ … They were too busy.”
So, the DA’s office rented a U-Haul. It loaded 130 bankers’ boxes of electronics into the truck. Boudin says the transport of Le was handled by officials from the United States Postal Inspector and Homeland Security Investigations.
The notion of someone in the District Attorney’s office going through the process of renting a U-Haul — getting approval, charging it on a work credit card, perhaps struggling to operate an oversize truck and knocking a branch off a tree (surely it’s not just me who’s done this) — feels more like satire than real life. There’d be great comedic character actor roles for the federal officials, too, perhaps surly about the lack of name recognition for their obscure agencies, which were obviously not the DA’s first option. You could even give them gaudy uniforms and aviator sunglasses to dramatically remove.
But this is no satire. This is how things work in San Francisco. Or don’t.
The police have not yet returned an inquiry regarding the official SFPD line on how it all went down at the tea shop. But one more anecdote or one fewer, even one involving boba and a U-Haul, is hardly necessary to conclude that the relationship between the police and district attorney’s office is toxic and dysfunctional and San Franciscans are suffering for it.
The San Francisco Police Department’s clearance rate has dropped to its lowest level in a decade: 8.1 percent. That means that for every 12 crimes reported to the police, the SFPD only registers one arrest (on property crimes, it registers an arrest in roughly every 16th case). That serves as the backdrop for story after story about cops attempting to talk citizens out of reporting crimes (“The DA won’t prosecute!”); cops looking on while burglars clear out a business; or blowing off crime victims and eyewitnesses who are forced to take matters into their own hands.
Whether the police are engaging in a wildcat strike or simply underperforming would appear to be a difference without a distinction. Either way, Mayor London Breed’s response has been to push to give the department more money and more staffing. Whether this is simply good politics to address a constituency now far more concerned about public safety than in prior years, or something that feels a bit more like a protection racket, would also figure to be a difference without a distinction.
Allegations of ineptitude in the face of an alleged crime wave did not, however, get the DA’s office the promise of more money and more staffing. Rather the opposite: Boudin is now facing a recall. And, based upon abundant polling, it seems overwhelmingly likely that voters on June 7 will force him to once more rent a U-Haul — to clean out his office.
Boudin was vulnerable to a recall the moment he won his race, and highly likely to lose one the moment it qualified for the ballot. That’s just math: He won his contest in 2019 with 36 percent of first-place votes in an election with only 42-percent turnout. In an up-or-down competition, and with no opponent to counterbalance him, he’s at a structural disadvantage. Any winner of that election would be.
But, unlike his 2019 competitors, Boudin is a polarizing figure and reformist firebrand who has claimed his election signified San Franciscans’ endorsement of his ideas, and he has governed as if he received a mandate. As Mission Local wrote in 2019, it’s unclear if San Francisco voters were more enthralled by Boudin’s ideas or simply voted for the best-run campaign. And it is difficult to govern decisively and claim a mandate after a thin, ranked-choice victory in a low-turnout election. That’d be the case even if a recall funded by big money from shadowy PACs disseminated to a Russian Doll-like assortment of committees operated by the city’s little Roger Stones wasn’t in play. Clearly, it is.
Within days of Boudin assuming office in January, 2020, San Francisco elected officials were telling their disgruntled constituents that they only had to wait six months to begin signature-gathering for a recall. That happened.
Unlike other reformist DAs, Boudin was elected to serve a municipality with a rather low threshold for a recall: In Pennsylvania, for example, there are no recall elections. And, unlike other cities that voted in reformist DAs, and re-elected them, San Francisco does not have a large bloc of African American voters who can personally attest to the societal damage wrought by “tough-on-crime” prosecutors. Boudin, rather, was largely elected by people for whom criminal justice and criminal justice reform remain a concept rather than a lived experience. So this is not the most rock-solid base, especially when it was a plurality of a low-turnout election.
And finally, on too many occasions, Boudin has simply not proven to be politically adept when facing the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.
So the recall is happening and the polling — it’s bad for the DA. It’s a bad sign when your own campaign releases polling showing you down just 10 percent only weeks prior to election day, as a counterbalance to even more brutal polls from others. It’s a bad sign to be doing poorly enough with likely voters that you need to begin reaching out to unlikely voters. And that makes it an even worse sign that, as of last week, only 6 percent of ballots had been returned for June’s election. The DA needs all the votes he can get. And those votes remain elusive.
Chesa Boudin is a man in desperate need of victories, and he can at least claim a Pyrrhic one in that, while his campaign’s polling shows him underwater, his policies are polling well.
Well, that makes you think.
It makes you think that, among other conclusions about Boudin’s likability or competence in executing his worldview, facts don’t much matter in this recall campaign. Data certainly doesn’t.
By any statistical measure, San Francisco is not going through a crime wave. Violent crime is at historic lows. Property crime is off the hook, of course. But it’s been off the hook for more than a decade, and SFPD clearance rates in property crimes are infinitesimal. Yes, especially with property crime, there is a high degree of underreporting. But that’s long been the case.
So, clearly, there’s a disconnect between what the statistics say and how people feel. It is not advisable for politicians to tell voters how they should feel, nor to whip out a graph and try to convince crime victims that they really don’t have it so bad. And Boudin failed here. He admits that now, albeit too late.
Especially during the early and middle sections of the pandemic, car break-ins tapered off and home burglaries skyrocketed. It is clear that Boudin did not adequately gauge how emotionally violated citizens would feel when their homes, or their neighbors’ homes, or the homes of people on Nextdoor were broken into, far more so than a vehicle break-in. So while it’s accurate to note that crime is down, it’s not necessarily useful. Not all crimes impact people the same way, and not all neighborhoods are being affected in the same way.
Boudin’s bedside manner, so to speak, has been poor. But that still doesn’t mean the diagnosis is whatever the patient feels it ought to be.
San Francisco’s crime rates remain lower than those in municipalities with traditional, law-and-order DAs, and lower than in similarly sized cities with Republican mayors, in states with Republican governors. And that’s the case regardless of how competently or incompetently Boudin is running his office. Meanwhile, the police arrest rate in San Francisco is rock bottom in California.
Further, the issues of paramount concern to San Franciscans, including horrific, scary street conditions and rampant homelessness, are either matters wholly under the aegis of the mayor, or ones in which the DA is not central.
Even the recall’s backers admit that “the DA obviously doesn’t have a direct effect on the increase in crime,” though that’s the message they’ve obviously been selling: That San Francisco is suffering through a crime wave, and that Boudin is the cause of it. It’s a double bank-shot of hokum.
Ideally, we would have a rational debate between Boudin and his aspiring successors regarding his policies and management style, with the competitors outlining what they would do differently. And we’d vote for the candidate we want: That’s how a regular election would work. Instead, Boudin has the unenviable task of running against himself while fending off a lavishly funded recall campaign, some $6 million to date, with voters having no say in whom the mayor will unilaterally appoint.
Crime is, by and large, down in San Francisco, but that doesn’t mean conditions are acceptable. Clearly they’re not, especially in a city with a yearly budget sizable enough to buy an aircraft carrier. Voters are ill at ease: In the face of perceived chaos on the streets, the appeal of retributive, cuff-’em-and-stuff-’em policies — the sort that led to California’s prisons being so crowded that the Supreme Court declared them to be cruel and unusual punishment — apparently remain alluring, even in “liberal” San Francisco.
San Francisco never defunded its police department. But, in the face of perceived chaos on the streets, politicians no longer even have to pretend that they ever intended to. Boudin did indeed make good on his campaign pledge to prosecute violent cops. But it netted him little success in the courtroom and, it seems, is no longer a pressing issue for this city’s voting demographic.
San Francisco’s problems, at long last, do seem to be catching up to it. It’s hard to argue that the most nuanced and well-thought-out solutions will be the ones we adopt. That would be out of character.
Regardless, those problems will still be here next month, and thereafter. Even if Boudin isn’t.
The word fentanyl did not appear once in this article
Is anyone clear on the current state of the Jamaica Hampton case, which happened way back in 2019? This is what I think I understand:
– Boudin initially delayed filing charges against Hampton, but reserved the right to do so later
– Boudin did proceed with filing unspecified charges against the rookie police officer, securing a grand jury indictment
– Boudin at around the same time did file charges against Hampton and secured an indictment, publicly asking *both* Hampton and the officer to surrender themselves via Twitter
– A judge then *dismissed* the charges against Hampton for a technicality claiming that Boudin’s team failed to properly identify the suspect. (?)
– I think Boudin re-filed charges against Hampton, although it’s hard to follow
– The officers case is still pending
– Hampton’s charges (if re-filed) are still pending
– it’s 2022
I mean, WTF here — how is the public of San Francisco served by this outcome in any way? Regardless of whichever political leanings I may have, do I want more like this?
I listened to the Joe / Chesa discussion. Chesa has a few interesting reform-minded ideas but appears to be an incompetent ideologue who will fumble execution over principle. No nuanced influence, just blunt force trauma.
The Quickly case is a sham. The electronics in Operation Focus Lens came from there and Boudin never charged the case, nor did he do anything with the 8 county stolen property case pending since January 2019. Instead, Boudin did an absurd bait car op and caught the same guy he wasn’t holding accountable for years. Why would SFPD or anyone else work with anyone that incompetent?
The Quickly case and Boudin’s deception around it is more than enough reason to recall him. https://abc7news.com/operation-focus-lens-2-million-stolen-goods-san-francisco-property/5750210/
It’s time to listen to the voters. We are tired of being a Fox News punchline and watching our tax dollars go to nothing for the last 25 years. The message is arriving shortly. Pay attention to it Supervisors.
No mention of three (3) drug prosecutions in his first year in office? No mention of the Tenderloin, which is the worst it’s been in thr 40 years, I’ve been alive? No mention of stores being boarded up in Union Square and the Financial District? No mention of long-time retail stores closing? No mention of pharmacies, which are critical to the surrounding communities closing?
Chesa might have only received 35.7% or 68,575 of 1st place votes, but he also received 22,191 2nd place, 18,465 3rd place and 19,478 4th place votes. If you look at the raw cast vote record, 128,709 voters ranked Boudin on their ballot- that adds up to 67% of all ballots cast in the 2019 DA’s race. Another way of saying this is 2/3rds of the voters who weighed in on the DA race ranked Chesa on their ballot. RCV analysis requires a little more nuance I think!
yes the criminal system is broken on all aspects appears no one wants to stop violent crime . my experience with the DA office is they are more pro crime and criminal then holding criminals accountable , some outright refuse to do their job. The da has a hidden accountability system for its employees. be good to see the victim of crimes what they have to say. Chesa Boudin da system has a lot of flaws that need to be fixed
appears he wants to blame then fix the pro criminal system he has inherited.
Is this article just making up facts? The recall signature gathering began February 2021 or April 2021, and it’s the latter which qualified for the ballot. The Feb 2021 effort was led by some toxic personalities which no local politician would have aligned themselves with. Where are you getting that the move to recall started the day after Boudin took office and was underway 6 months later?
Love seeing all the desperate yoyos doing damage control for this clown. He’s out of here. The soft on crime experiment failed, yet again. San Franciscans aren’t as easily fooled anymore.
It’s the whole cumulative progressive rhetoric / agenda that has turned voters against Boudin, and will likely turn them against other progressive city leaders. The same people who support Boudin are supporting defunding / reducing police, non-enforcement of quality-of-life crimes, woke school board actions (renaming schools, closing Lowell), no bail, anti sit-lie, and the list goes on.
It’s the result of the progressives continuously muscling through purely idealistic policies with zero regard for the consequences, Boudin and Collins are both guilty of this here – pushing agenda-driven policies without majority support of citizens because they’re there as reformers, not to do the job they signed up for.
Both the pro and anti Boudin articles flying around are missing the point of why I’m voting to recall. I firmly believe that “cuff um and stuff um” devastated my community in the 90s. Someone who committed a property crime wasn’t given a chance to turn their life around before going away for some years. But Boudin’s use of diversion programs and not prosecuting quality of life crimes has not stopped chronic offenders and/or those who commit crime to feed their drug habit.
Prosecuting wasn’t the problem, it was the sentencing! Prosecuting just establishes the record of guilt and affords the suspect due process. Not prosecuting to avoid sentencing breaks down the entire criminal justice system.
There is a case for recalling Boudin: There are too many anecdotal examples of subjects with serious records who are repeatedly released or are given “light deals,” and who go out and to commit more serious crimes, including murder; a DA’s office filled with defense attorneys; a respected judge who, in open court, lambasts the DA’s office. The voters had a hazy idea of what would happen with Boudin and now they know. “SF never defunded its police department..” Essentially it did: staffing issue put on the back-burner for way too long. Boudin’s staff can figure out how to rent a U-haul and to transport one prisoner – not worth him whining about it. Boudin did not make convincing arguments during you interview. He sidestepped your question regarding recent info on the amount of diversions and he tried to explain the use of 32 PC pleas as a reasonable disposition in order to avoid immigration consequences. He emphasized that he is required to “consider” immigration consequences but he offered no explanation on how his office goes about their decision process as they “consider” the defendant’s immigration consequences. Boudin is a poor DA. His application of his ideology and his general incompetence merits recall.
Good analysis of how RCV impacted Chesa’s election and how he misinterpreted it as a mandate. He never would have been elected if there had been a top-two runoff. Now that we all get mail ballots we should go back to that system and avoid another costly mistake.
Would give the recall more credence if it didn’t start virtually the day he was elected.
It was the feckless mongering of the POA that made Boudin a brand. Ranked-choice voting lifted him into office as a paperweight DA who was behind the curve right off the bat. Soon after arriving, he set himself up for failure with his spiteful dismissals of career prosecutors and as the fall guy when he sent out misguided victim questionnaires (“How was you experience?” – well duh). All in all, he made his stint as DA into what I call the Boudinic. Turns out, there are simply too many hard knock criminals and irredeemable methheads around to want to charge full steam ahead towards the SJ nirvana.
Boudin’s incompetence, corruption, and cruelty are well documented. He has refused to prosecute thieves, vandals, rapists, and murderers and crime is now completely out of control. He must be recalled. Vote YES on Prop H.
I’m a far lefty on criminal justice issues. I was a member of the legal team that obtained the Supreme Court ruling on overcrowding (which Joe misstates. The Court did not find prisons to be so crowded that it declared them to be cruel and unusual punishment. It affirmed the trial court which found that the CDCR failed to provide medical care as required under the 8th Amendment, and a population reduction order was the only way to remedy that violation).
But I’m all for this recall. Chesa has no interest in prosecuting criminals, which is the function of the DA. He has stated on the record that he believes a long list of criminal activities simply should not be punished. He is a very good public defender. That should be his role. Any civilized society needs to enforce criminal laws, and while that does not mean long draconian sentences are the answer, simply declining to prosecute at all is not the answer either. It is true that the police are not doing their jobs, partly because they think it’s a waste of time when the DA won’t prosecute and partly because Chesa hates them and is more interested in prosecuting cops than working with the police to arrest and prosecute criminals – so they are throwing a tantrum. We need Chesa out of there (which will happen), and then Bill Scott needs to tell the cops that it’s time for them to start doing their jobs again. Ideally, imho, we’ll move toward a system where criminals are more certain to be caught and prosecuted when they engage in criminal activity, but their punishments will be fair and just with an emphasis on breaking the cycle for the redeemable ones, which is most.
Got to love these last ditch efforts to save Chesa Boudin. Nonstop glowing Examiner and Chronicle articles, ads on TV, this article, etc .
Boudin has been an utter failure. SF deserves better. If Boudin wants to support the criminals and worry about their rights, he should go back to being a Public Defender. #DemocratForSanity
Illegal aliens selling lethal poison on the streets of the tenderloin in broad daylight are arrested and set free due to the city’s sanctuary policy. Is that the SFPD’s fault? Boudin’s policy of letting the small fish go is killing people daily, I wish him luck as the next public defender. A job he’s much more qualified for.
get used to these recalls because our democracy is no longer decided by voters but by tech leaders.
