Last week, Mayor London Breed announced that she’d be calling upon we the voters in March 2024 to alter policy regarding San Francisco police car chases. Because the Police Commission has “gone way too far,” she says, officers are unable to careen through the city like Frank Bullitt in pursuit of criminals who’ve pilfered a Walgreens or bipped a car window and stolen a suitcase.

It’s not surprising the Police Commission is being singled out for mayoral opprobrium here. The mayor, through a uniquely spectacular political own goal, antagonized and alienated her own appointee and lost control of that body. The Police Commission is the latest in a series of groups or individuals the mayor has singled out as responsible for the city’s problems (not her).

Prior and/or current repositories of mayoral blame include: The (since-ousted) leftist District Attorney, the Board of Supervisors, myriad unwieldy commissions, sclerotic city departments, local, state and federal judges and, finally we the voters, who have abridged mayoral powers as outlined in the City Charter of 1996.

What’s a bit jarring is that the Police Commission would be chided regarding the police department’s vehicle-pursuit policy — which was adopted in 2013. The commission, at that time, was composed of Suzy Loftus, Julius Turman, Joe Marshall, Petra DeJesus, Sonia Melara, Thomas “Tip” Mazzucco and Victor Hwang. Nobody has suggested pillorying any of them yet, but the deadline for the November 2024 ballot remains a ways off.

"Members of the Police Commission have gone way too far," Mayor Breed says at Alamo Square presser announcing March 2024 ballot measure to roll back the commission's limits on police vehicle pursuits, among other things. Details: https://t.co/6VZX2qe19j pic.twitter.com/LnNqg0WXcT — J.D. Morris (@thejdmorris) October 17, 2023

Mayor Breed chose Alamo Square as the site to hold a press conference announcing this nascent ballot measure. And — officially at least — that wasn’t meant merely to troll Supervisor Dean Preston. Rather, she said, it was because of a recent viral video of a vehicle break-in there, in which it appeared a police car with flashing lights was doing nothing to prevent a thief from shattering a car window and scurrying off with someone’s property.

“Many people wondered why the police could not pursue and make sure that person is brought to justice,” Breed told the crowd, for whatever reason adopting the Donald Trump “many people” framing when lobbing dubious propositions. “Some of the changes to policies have limited our officers’ ability to be as effective as we know they can.”

Well, that’s interesting. And not just because, as noted above, the “changes” the mayor is mentioning are a decade old, and were enacted by people who have long since departed this commission — and, in one case, departed this mortal coil. More to the point: The police did pursue the thief on the viral video. The suspect dropped the stuff he’d stolen, and fled.

The anecdote the mayor used to undergird her photo-op — and symbolically justify this ballot proposition — simply did not happen.

For good measure, Breed introduced two ballot measures on Oct. 17: The second would require the city’s thousands of welfare recipients to undergo drug screening and potentially be compelled into treatment if they want to retain money and/or housing.

There’s plenty of incongruous stuff in both, but parsing their content feels a bit like scoffing at physics incongruities in a “Star Trek” episode — adhering to reality is not the point here. But, okay, what the hell: Here are a few quick things:

Does it make sense to combat San Francisco’s decades-long property-crime problems by encouraging more high-speed police chases in a densely populated city — especially when, in too many instances, police spurn the calls from people who have trackers on their stolen property or other tangible evidence, and know exactly where their items are?

Does it make sense, as Breed’s police measure would, to exempt use of police surveillance from the extant process that dozens of city departments have already successfully navigated regarding scores of surveillance systems? In 2021, the SFPD went through that process to clear its use of a license plate reader — a potentially fraught technology that, if not handled carefully, can result in federal authorities co-opting local efforts and deporting people. If the police can handle the delicate task of defining policy here, why can’t they produce coherent drone policy or camera policy? (Of note: It appears Breed’s legislation deftly and surreptitiously undoes this city’s ban on facial recognition technology).

On its face, does it make sense to coerce drug-using welfare recipients into treatment on pain of losing money and/or housing — a move that seems to be a recipe for increased homelessness and property crime? Numerous scientific studies have cast doubt upon this strategy: See here, here, here, here, here and here.

So, it’s hard to relate to these ballot measures as serious efforts to improve San Francisco governance — or, frankly, its residents’ lives. Everything makes much more sense if you simply view them as transparently political vehicles aimed at bolstering the mayor’s re-election campaign.

Way back in 2018, when the San Francisco police union was attempting to entice voters into ratifying its own chosen SFPD equipment policy, Chief Bill Scott had thoughts on outsourcing such decisions to the electorate.

“It is not a national best practice to promulgate policing operational policies relating to equipment usage and regulation by voter majority …” he wrote about a Taser regulation measure that ultimately lost by a 60-40 margin.

“This responsibility to set and make policy adjustments, and the responsibility to manage the operations of the Department, should rest with the Police Commission and the Chief of Police, respectively.”

And yet, there was Chief Scott alongside Breed at her Alamo Square press conference, in his uniform at a political event — a questionable ethical proposition. There he stood as she called for the promulgation, by voter majority, of policing operational policies relating to equipment usage and regulation. Gee, chief — what changed?

Politics changed. And there’s quite a difference between governing and politics — and none of this makes a whole lot of sense as governing. But, you know what? As politics, the mayor’s ballot measures could work out fine — for her. By coming out in favor of drug-testing welfare recipients — a move also favored by MAGA chaos agent Rep. Matt Gaetz — Breed neatly prevented any of her mayoral opponents from outflanking her on the right.

Mayoral aspirant Daniel Lurie was quick to blast Breed’s proposal as unserious and unworkable. And that may well be so. But he also may have just taken the bait: If one views Breed’s ballot measures not as policy proposals, but political ploys designed to shore up her conservative support and block Lurie or anyone else from eroding that support, then Lurie just did that work for her.

Breed’s measures can serve as a convenient, sloganeering wedge issue for any candidate seeking office in San Francisco — including individuals running for spots on the Democratic County Central Committee, which will, in the end, decide the local Democratic Party endorsements in the huge-turnout November 2024 election.

But you can do a lot more than bludgeon people ideologically with ballot measures like this. You can also raise a ton of cash. Unlike candidate races, which are capped at a $500 donation limit, generous donors can give unrestricted amounts of money to a ballot measure. Ballot campaigns, in fact, can even communicate and coordinate with candidate campaigns. Expect to see Mayor Breed on all the TV ads or mailers in March, shoring up her base for November.

“It’s basically a vehicle for a politician to run on, allowing them to raise money in unlimited amounts of dollars,” sums up political strategist Jim Ross. And he ought to know!

Along with fellow strategist Eric Jaye, Ross helped pass Supervisor Gavin Newsom’s Care Not Cash measure in 2002, which Newsom used as a springboard to the mayor’s office in the following year. “Homelessness was the No. 1 issue, as it is now,” Ross continued. “In 2003, we put a variety of things on the ballot heading into the mayor’s race — restrictions on people on the street.”

Well, plus ça change. Both Jaye and Ross thought this strategy could work again, two decades later. Care Not Cash, both noted, appealed to voters because it was sold as compassionate; a strikingly similar measure that played up accountability and punitiveness was trounced two years prior. If Breed and her team can convince voters that coercing drug users into treatment at the potential cost of their housing and food money is actually compassionate, Jaye and Ross thought that may yet be a political winner.

They differed, however, on the November ramifications of Breed losing one or both of the March measures. Ross felt this would be a bit like, say, Michigan losing a home tune-up to Appalachian State — which would surely bode badly for the looming matchup vs. Ohio State.

Jaye, however, didn’t see it that way at all.

“You might be overthinking this,” he said. “This is not about getting 50 percent. It’s about keeping Daniel Lurie from taking away the 40 percent she needs to be a credible mayoral candidate.”

And if one or both of the measures lose?

“I could write her statement right now: ‘Unfortunately, we had a progressive electorate that fell for the lies of Dean Preston. The fight for the truth is not over, and begins again today.’”

For San Franciscans hoping for government solutions to this city’s myriad problems, we regret to inform you that it’s just shy of 13 months until the next mayoral election. Until then, it’ll be politics all the way down.