Potrero Yard, the Mission’s largest-ever planned affordable housing project, has shrunk by 48 units, its developers announced today at a Planning Commission hearing. The project, which was granted its final environmental impact report at the hearing, is now one step closer to full approval.

The Potrero Yard will bring in 465 affordable housing units at 2500 Mariposa St. reserved for residents making a range of incomes — anywhere between $30,250 and $121,000 for a single person, or $43,350 and $172,900 for a family of four. The total unit count is decreasing from the 513 proposed in October because its developers will build fewer senior homes and more family ones, which have bigger units with more bedrooms.

“So the bedroom count really remains the same for both versions”, said Bonnie Jean von Krogh, public affairs manager for the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency, which is developing the project on the grounds of the sprawling Muni bus yard. The project is split into three phases: One to modernize the bus yard, the second to build housing on Bryant Street and the third to finish housing on Bryant Street and add housing along Hampshire Street.

“Housing is a key part of the project,” von Krogh said, “and the refined project maximizes the housing units and affordability.”

The bus yard component is expected to be completed in late 2027; the housing component has no firm deadline, but could take several years. The project, at Bryant and 17th streets, would create 72 studios, 159 one-bedroom units, 157 two-bedroom units, and 77 units with three or more bedrooms, all along Bryant and Hampshire streets.

But von Krogh also said that, if funding is not secured for the full 465 units, the agency would go with an alternative plan of 104 affordable units. As yet, SFMTA has not finalized its funding sources for the housing component, and commissioners on Thursday pressed developers on a timeline.

“In terms of the affordable housing funding for it, where are we at right now?” asked Commissioner Theresa Imperial.

“We are still in the process of securing funding for phase two,” said Chris Jauregui, a representative of Potrero Neighborhood Collective, the lead developer of the project. “However, prior to doing that there are a number of steps, including getting through environmental and entitlements.”

The alternative 104-unit plan would extend the planned four-story bus yard into a fifth story, adding a paratransit vehicle yard above. Developers would then build eight more stories of housing on top. Von Krogh stressed that the plan is only a backup if the agency does not secure enough funding for the 465-unit project after the initial bus yard construction.

Jauregui added that the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development would allocate some funding towards the housing on Bryant Street, but that the project had still not secured funding for the rest.

Commissioners, in discussing the environmental impact report, asked the agency about mitigation measures: Commissioner Sue Diamond raised concerns about toxic air contaminants produced during construction and operation, hoping for “reassurance that every conceivable feasible mitigation measure is being included.”

An agency staff member said construction equipment would use “Tier 4” diesel engines — the cleanest currently available.

After an hour-long deliberation, the commission voted unanimously 7-0 to grant the environmental impact report, alongside a slew of other approvals.