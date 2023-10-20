The 513-unit Potrero Yard affordable housing development will break ground in 2024 and finish in late 2027, its developers announced on Thursday.

“We’ve hit all of our milestones on target,” said Bonnie Jean von Krogh, public affairs manager of the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency, speaking at an information hearing before the Planning Commission. The transit agency is sponsoring the project, and Krogh emphasized that the key focus right now is to keep the project on schedule.

In a 5 – 0 vote, the commission unanimously supported raising height limits for the parcel to 150 feet, allowing for one more level to be built. This will require a subsequent code amendment and a public hearing on the project will take place as soon as Jan. 11, 2024.

Beyond that, the project, the Mission’s largest affordable housing development, will be subject to the California Environmental Quality Act, and requires subsequent approvals from the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

The project would be the largest affordable housing development in the Mission in recent memory. It would bring in 513 units across three buildings.

The first will be 101 units for seniors making between 30 and 70 percent of the area median income, ranging from $30,250 to $70,600 for one person. The units will be facing Bryant Street with a mix of 43 one-bedrooms and 58 studios.

The second will be 191 units for families making between 35 to 100 percent of the median income — between $35,300 to $100,850 for one person and from $50,450 to $144,100 for a household of four. That building will be 52 three-bedrooms, 51 two-bedrooms, 66 one-bedrooms, and 22 studios on the rooftop.

The remaining units will be reserved for workforce housing, with incomes between 80 and 120 percent of the median income, ranging from $80,700 to $121,000 for one person, with a mix of 16 three-bedrooms, 90 two-bedrooms, 75 one-bedrooms, and 37 studios also on the rooftop.

Marketing and leasing will open as early as 2027 through the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD) Dahlia System.

The project has generated some controversy from neighbors worried about parking impacts: It will have no parking spaces, part of the city’s transit-oriented development approach which seeks to reduce car ownership in new housing. For some tenants living in those units, that has meant thousands in parking tickets and fines.

As part of MTA’s plan to rebuild and expand the Potrero Yard bus facilities, the 513 units will be built on top of and adjacent to the three-level bus facilities between 17th and Mariposa. Entrances for the housing lobby will be open on both Bryant Street and Hampshire Street.

Matthew Snyder, a senior planner at the Planning Commission, said the transit agency’s current plan for the rooftop space calls for a flexible design that prioritizes housing. If housing fails to go up there, the space will be used for paratransit parking for disability or disabling health conditions.

Derek W. Braun, one of the planning commissioners, was skeptical about the plan’s versatility.

“I certainly hope that the housing can be built and that it does not end up being used as a paratransit facility,” he said.

Chris Jauregui, a representative of Potrero Neighborhood Collective,the lead developer for the project reassured him: “The overall vision of this project is to maximize housing.”

Jauregui explained that the timelines would be different for the bus yard renovation and the housing projects because of different funding sources: The bus yard would be financed through fundraising by MTA and its infrastructure developer Plenary. But the housing portion has still not secured funding.

Krogh said MTA added the paratransit option knowing that the housing portion of the project will be finished after the bus yard portion.

“We’re pursuing the SFMTA facility just so that we can align the design and make sure that either option works just in case the housing option doesn’t fall through,” Von Krogh added.

Kathrin Moore, the vice president of the Planning Commission, raised concerns about the design for the 103 units on the Bryant Street side of the project. It has a so-called single-loaded corridor, which means that the units have views in both the front and back of the units.

“You cannot build super expensive housing, and say, ‘We’re going to be putting this on the market as affordable,’” said Moore, pointing out that such a design would require more stairs and elevators.

Braun praised the SFMTA and Potrero Neighborhood Collective’s decision to remove the bus entrance on 17th Street and put the bus entrances on Mariposa Street. He said it made for a safer, more protected bike lane on 17th Street.

Braun also appreciated the renderings of a positive pedestrian experience at the ground level, with public survey results of species and palettes of trees, shrubs, and plantings.

“A facility like this could easily wind up repeating a mistake of some of the ground level experiences at Embarcadero Center, portions of which were built above a podium with basically a very dead street wall,” he said.