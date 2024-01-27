Instead of dragging the union drive into a formal union election process, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California today chose to voluntarily recognize PPNorCal United, the nonprofit’s would-be union, which had announced its effort earlier this week, according to the new union.

“It’s kind of shocking — like it never happens,” said Chelsea Fink, a communications specialist with SEIU 1021, which PPNorCal United will join. “This is very rare.”

The would-be union will represent hundreds of clinicians, nurses, social workers, and administrative and support staff at the nonprofit’s 19 northern California locations, including one in San Francisco at 1522 Bush St.

After garnering support from a “supermajority” of its workers through union authorization cards, representatives of PPNorCal United sent a letter to Gilda Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California, on Monday morning to ask for voluntary recognition within 72 hours.

That deadline had passed, but management notified workers today that they would voluntarily recognize the union after all.

The nonprofit’s management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There has been a nationwide trend to unionize among Planned Parenthood workers since the Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion rights in June 2022. Following intense workloads that arose after a spike in abortion demand, Planned Parenthood workers launched unionization campaigns in at least seven states where abortion remains legal, including Iowa, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

In California, some 550 Planned Parenthood workers in southern California also voted to join SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West last September.

Since 2022, a growing number of out-of-state patients have been traveling to California for abortion services. In response, Planned Parenthood Northern California expanded its hours of operation and saw a 38 percent increase in abortion demand since jUne 2022, but did not subsequently increase staff, according to SEIU 1021.

Workers looked to collective bargaining to bring in more staffing, said Fink, and the union drive at Planned Parenthood Northern California grew rapidly in the past two months.

From now on, workers will gear up for upcoming contract negotiations.