On the 51st anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood Northern California workers announced today their unionization efforts at all of the non-profit’s 18 locations, including a San Francisco health center at 1522 Bush St.

A “supermajority” of the organization’s hundreds of clinicians, nurses, social workers, administrative and support staff voiced their support for the forthcoming union, PPNorCal United, through union authorization cards, according to Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which PPNorCal United intends to join.

Chelsea Fink, a communications specialist with SEIU 1021, said the union drive grew rapidly over the past two months, thanks to the short-staffing and scheduling issues that have plagued Planned Parenthood since the Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion rights.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, out-of-state patients have been traveling to California for abortion services. According to data provided by SEIU 1021, Planned Parenthood Northern California has expanded its hours of operation and seen a 38 percent spike in abortion demand without a corresponding increase in staff.

Exhausted employees therefore looked to unionize to demand more staffing.

“I’m proud to stand alongside my fellow PPNorCal workers in forming a union that will lift us all up,” said Erika Kumar, a reproductive health specialist and flow coordinator at Planned Parenthood Northern California. “Unions are a way for workers’ voices to be heard to improve our working conditions and the care we provide for our community.”

This morning, SEIU 1021 sent a letter on behalf of workers to Planned Parenthood Northern California CEO Gilda Gonzales, requesting voluntary recognition of the union within 72 hours. As of Monday evening, management had not yet responded. If management chooses not to recognize the union, workers will have to go through a formal union election process.

The non-profit’s senior management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2022, Planned Parenthood workers have launched unionization campaigns for similar reasons in at least seven states where abortion remains legal, including Iowa, Minnesota, and Massachusetts. Last September, some 550 Planned Parenthood workers in southern California also voted to join SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.