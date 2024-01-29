The San Francisco 49ers are through to the Super Bowl and Mission residents came out to celebrate in droves.

On Sunday evening the 49ers triumphed 34-31 against the Detroit Lions in a defiant win. The team roared back from a 24-7 halftime deficit, securing its first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2019.

Spectators watch the game at a restaurant on 24th Street. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Fans adorned in red gear were out to celebrate – adults, children and their dogs alike. Crowds spilled out from bars around the neighborhood, long lines formed in the corner shops as people waited to buy another round of beers and taquerias welcomed a flurry of late night customers.

A small crowd watch the last minutes of Sunday’s game at a bar on 24th and Treat streets. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

“It’s like a family reunion for the 49ers,” said a spectator, wearing a 49ers printed scarf and matching red lipstick. “It reunites everybody.”

Two main streets in the Mission were blocked off: Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st streets and 24th Street between Mission and Harrison streets.

Police officers watch a crowd from afar at South Van Ness and 24th streets. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Groups of at least six police officers stood manning the ends of each street and at intersections across the closed area. Most watched the crowds from afar — others occasionally drove up and down a near empty Mission Street.

Around the blockade drivers cruised in circles, some with passengers leaning out the window waving 49er flags. Others stopped to rev their engines, to the apparent excitement of the people who danced and shouted through the fumes.

Fans walking through fumes on Mission Street. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Lighting fireworks on 24th Street. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Roberto Flores watched the game at a bar near Union Square and quickly rushed to 24th and Treat streets in the Mission to celebrate. The corner was so packed that he was struggling to find his friends – and with the loud music blasting from a nearby motorcycle, he could barely hear them over the phone.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere in San Francisco where they celebrate it like they do here,” Flores said. “Here on 24th is where the heart of the celebration is.”

Celebrations at 24th and Treat streets. January 28th, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Nelson was one of the many vendors out selling food: Capitalizing on the big win, he said, turning chicken skewers on a grill. “In two weeks it’s gonna be louder,” he said. “I’ll see you at the Super Bowl.”