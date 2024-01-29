Despite largely peaceful celebrations after the San Francisco 49ers won their championship game last night, the scene turned briefly violent just before midnight when a person was shot at 25th and Folsom streets.

Police arrived at the scene and found one victim who had been shot but is expected to survive. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The incident may have started with a dispute between two groups: A witness reported one person shot into a vehicle, and at least one passenger “retaliated and shot back,” according to police dispatch.

The suspect who shot into the vehicle, a heavy-set 5-foot-8 man in a white T-shirt and gray pants, jumped into a gray Lexus that then fled north on Folsom, according to dispatch reports. Witnesses reported that he was armed with a semi-automatic gun.

In advance of the football game, police had shut down highway ramps into the Mission, and large groups of police officers were stationed around the neighborhood throughout the evening. Crowds spilled out from bars across the neighborhood, flocking to the streets to celebrate the dramatic victory.

Party in the streets in the Mission tonight pic.twitter.com/BBtyrOcuFM — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) January 29, 2024 The scene at 24th and Treat hours before the shooting, a couple blocks away.

Dispatchers also reported a few minutes after midnight that police were following a black Honda Accord with armed passengers wearing 49ers gear.

It is unclear if this car was involved in the shooting — no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.