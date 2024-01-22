Once again, crime is on the agenda in the 2024 mayoral race, as Mayor London Breed asks voters to expand the power of the police department and her opponent Daniel Lurie announced last week that he, too, would support the ballot measure.

Crime has become fodder for rap verses and top of the agenda for many businesses — most recently, a jewelry store that decided to close permanently after being burglarized on New Year’s Day.

But data from 2023 paints a slightly different picture than the dystopian one promulgated by political officials and the social media sphere: San Francisco saw an 8.2 percent decline in crime across the city, data from the San Francisco Police Department shows, with a 9 percent drop in property crimes.