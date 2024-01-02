A jewelry shop on 24th Street was burglarized and cleared of its merchandise early on New Year’s Day, and now plans to close permanently, its owner says.
“It was really bad, we are super scared about it, we don’t want to open anymore,” said Edwin Ayala, 39, who opened the shop, Shine Little Diamond, two years ago after many years living and working in the Mission. “The store is destroyed and they took away everything.”
Ayala said his shop was closed on Sunday for New Year’s Eve, but that he had planned to be open on Monday.
“When we got there in the morning around 10, we noticed that the locks they cut, and the doors they [had] forced” open, Ayala said.
Today, chunks of wood ripped from the door could be seen on the ground near the entry to the shop. Inside, glass display cases were shattered and cleared out.
There are multiple jewelers on the 24th Street corridor, including J.J. Jewelers next door and Diju Jewelry across the street, where Ayala worked until two years ago.
Ayala believes his shop was specifically targeted. His surveillance camera box, which stores footage, was also stolen, leaving him without video evidence. The alarm system on the door should have gone off, but it was smashed by the burglars and disabled.
Police, Ayala said, are investigating and had taken fingerprints from one of the display cases.
Ayala estimated about $50,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, but had not done an official assessment yet.
In addition, Ayala said his secondary business as a local musician is also now compromised: His three Gibson guitars, two red and one black, were also stolen along with his orange amplifier and pedalboard. This month, Ayala was supposed to start recording a new album but he has already canceled those plans.
One of his three personal cameras was also stolen, as well as cash and his laptop.
Ayala said that as a small business, he could not afford to pay hundreds of dollars per month for insurance, so his losses are not covered. He is not sure what he will do when customers begin calling for their jewelry that he was repairing.
“It’s sad and I’m so scared,” Ayala said. “Honestly I don’t feel the energy to deal with that, it’s too much.”
They came fir my little store 3 year’s ago- stole several thousand dollars of my equipment, (computers) an organization that I belonged to’ equipent, (slide projector and screen) caused $500 of damage to my store’s door and then 6 months ago,thieves unsuccessfully tried to break in and caused another $500 of damage to my front door. Last year they stole my car’s catalytic converter and i ended uo having to pay $2,600 for the necessary repairs. I hate them. I have not a smidgen of sympathy or understanding for them. They have made my life and the lives of my neighbors miserable. I hope they all rot in hell
I have a smidgeon of sympathy for petty criminals. Most of them didn’t get a fair shot at life, and in the end crime isn’t going to work out well for them. But it’s infuriating to see the dreams of small business owners crushed. With every charming, one-of-a-kind shop forced to close, our dazzling city is diminished.
So sorry to hear about this!
$50,000 and the destruction of someone’s livelihood doesn’t sound “petty” to me. No sympathy from me. These criminals should go to jail and pay back every cent.
50,000 is chump change compared to what the tech boom and billionaires have done to the city. When will you call for their prosecution and imprisonment? Corny. How many thousands of lives and generations of families have been pushed out by big money? How many small businesses shuttered by greedy landlords and developers? Structural violence is ok if you’re rich or you’re a developer who can get big loans.
Those weren’t petty criminals, and to have even a smidgen of sympathy is way too much. They’ve totally screwed this guys life and livelihood. And it’s going to get worse. What’s going to happen when people want their jewelry back? This misplaced sympathy is why the Bay Area is such a mess.
