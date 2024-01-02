A jewelry shop on 24th Street was burglarized and cleared of its merchandise early on New Year’s Day, and now plans to close permanently, its owner says.

“It was really bad, we are super scared about it, we don’t want to open anymore,” said Edwin Ayala, 39, who opened the shop, Shine Little Diamond, two years ago after many years living and working in the Mission. “The store is destroyed and they took away everything.”

Ayala said his shop was closed on Sunday for New Year’s Eve, but that he had planned to be open on Monday.

“When we got there in the morning around 10, we noticed that the locks they cut, and the doors they [had] forced” open, Ayala said.

Shine Little Diamond. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

Today, chunks of wood ripped from the door could be seen on the ground near the entry to the shop. Inside, glass display cases were shattered and cleared out.

There are multiple jewelers on the 24th Street corridor, including J.J. Jewelers next door and Diju Jewelry across the street, where Ayala worked until two years ago.

Ayala believes his shop was specifically targeted. His surveillance camera box, which stores footage, was also stolen, leaving him without video evidence. The alarm system on the door should have gone off, but it was smashed by the burglars and disabled.

Police, Ayala said, are investigating and had taken fingerprints from one of the display cases.

Ayala estimated about $50,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, but had not done an official assessment yet.

In addition, Ayala said his secondary business as a local musician is also now compromised: His three Gibson guitars, two red and one black, were also stolen along with his orange amplifier and pedalboard. This month, Ayala was supposed to start recording a new album but he has already canceled those plans.

One of his three personal cameras was also stolen, as well as cash and his laptop.

Damages at Shine Little Diamond. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

Smashed display cases at Shine Little Diamond, the day after it was burglarized. Photo by Leo Eskenazi

Empty jewelry busts at Shine Little Diamond. Photo by Leo Eskenazi

Edwin Ayala explains what items were stolen from his shop on 24th Street. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

Shine Little Diamond. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

Ayala said that as a small business, he could not afford to pay hundreds of dollars per month for insurance, so his losses are not covered. He is not sure what he will do when customers begin calling for their jewelry that he was repairing.

“It’s sad and I’m so scared,” Ayala said. “Honestly I don’t feel the energy to deal with that, it’s too much.”