Fillmore Black community members gathered Sunday afternoon at Third Baptist Church to formulate a plan to save one of the neighborhood’s mainstays: its Safeway grocery store.

Safeway abruptly announced last week that it would close the 40-year-old store in March, upsetting many in the neighborhood who depend on it for groceries, as well as the bank and pharmacy within the store.

In a part-history lesson, part-sermon, and part-strategy session, some 30 people who gathered in person, plus others attending virtually, decided to form a coalition to meet with Safeway and negotiate the closure. Under the leadership of the Rev. Amos Brown, the group scattered among the church pews also unanimously voted to explore legal action against the grocery chain and potential land trusts to protect the contentious land at the heart of the historically Black neighborhood.

“This bomb was dropped on us,” said Brown, the head of the NAACP’s San Francisco branch. Like others in attendance, he criticized Safeway’s sudden announcement of its closure without considering community needs — the store is the only full-service grocery store in the neighborhood.

The Safeway store in the Fillmore District. Photo from Google Maps

Brown said he received an email on Thursday informing him of the store’s imminent closure, with no explanation of why. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, who also attended the meeting, said he was also surprised by the news on Thursday.

A statement sent to Preston’s office from a Safeway spokesperson gives no reason for the store’s departure. “San Francisco has struggled with housing shortages and Safeway sees this as an opportunity to positively impact the community and be part of a solution to bring much needed additional housing to the City,” it reads. The new development is expected to create new housing s as well as some commercial space.

But the community members did not seem to agree that the store’s closure would positively impact them.

Preston called the abrupt closure “unconscionable” and announced that he would be introducing a resolution at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting for his fellow board members to take a stand against it.

“We’re going to insist that they publicly rescind the closure plan and meet with community leaders and city leaders,” Preston said. He said that even if a developer were to build on the land, Safeway could stay as they would likely not break ground for many months. Even then, he said, a grocery store could operate on the ground floor.

Preston added that CVS reversed its sudden decision to close its Lower Haight store last month after extensive outreach.

“We pushed back hard. Community members pushed back hard,” Preston said. “We got them to change course … So I hope we can do that here as well.”

Preston’s legislative aide Preston Kilgore said that the supervisor’s office has already reached out to both Safeway and the developer, Align Real Estate, for a meeting.

Rev. Amos Brown addresses community members about the Safeway store closure on Jan. 7, 2024. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

Brown said that the Fillmore community had tried to work with Safeway regarding issues with crime and homelessness in the area, but that the company refused to engage.

“They never intended to be a good corporate citizen partner here,” Brown said. “So. What are we going to do about it?”

Several members of the audience volunteered to serve on the coalition to begin pushing back on the company. Attendees brought different suggestions to the table for discussion, ranging from bringing a class action lawsuit against Safeway to collaborating with the company to develop a housing complex with a ground-floor grocery for the community.

“The problem is, they did that with community partnership down in L.A., and they also included local jobs,” said De’Anthony Jones, a youth development worker for the city, referring to a new Costco with an affordable housing complex coming to Los Angeles. So far, it is unclear what Align Real Estate, the developer that has agreed to purchase 3.68 acres of land from Safeway, intends to do with the mixed-use space; it has not indicated that any of the new homes would be affordable, or what type of business might occupy its commercial space.

The lot, and the Fillmore, have had a history of gentrification, redlining and exclusionary practices. Between the 1940s and 1970s, the city razed purportedly blighted — and historically Black and immigrant-owned — businesses in the neighborhood as part of “redevelopment,” then blocked the neighborhood’s large Black population from buying land there, ultimately contributing to an exodus of Black people from the neighborhood.

Brown and his colleague, the Rev. Arnold Townsend, on Sunday discussed this history, and how various Black developers were decades ago told they could not build housing on the lot where Safeway now stands. Eventually, Brown said, the Safeway was “pushed upon” the neighborhood, but the company was never the friendly, job-providing neighbor that it was portrayed as in the 1980s.

“I have been in this town for 56 years, and Safeway has been probably the worst community partners you would ever know,” Townsend said. The store has been known more recently for closing its self checkout registers and blasting classical music into the parking lot to deter loitering. “They had good times in that store, but now that times are tough, they abandon us.”