New fare gates meant to deter turnstile hoppers are coming to the 24th Street BART station this spring sometime between May and June, BART said today, one of eight stations across the Bay Area to receive the upgrades.

The other stations receiving the fare gates are Civic Center, Montgomery, Powell, SFO, Fruitvale, Richmond and Antioch. The entire system should receive the new gates “by the end of 2025,” said BART spokesperson Christopher Filippi.

If there are any unexpected infrastructure issues at the eight stations, BART said, gates could be installed at the alternate stations, such as the 16th Street station.

The new fare gates are seven feet tall, with clear swing barriers that are more difficult to push through or jump over. They are an effort to deter fare evasion and improve access for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs, BART said.

But the agency is not currently collecting data related to fare evasions where the gates have already been installed, at West Oakland. And the new gates will have limited value in detailing just how many people are actually dodging fares, BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said.

“Fare evasion is difficult to measure,” said Trost.

The new gates, she said, will be able to collect data on “piggybacking” — when people pass through immediately after someone has tagged a card. But BART does not currently log fare evaders who use the emergency swing gates — as many do — nor is measuring paid exits an reliable indicator of fare evasion, Trost said.

The project’s success will not rest on lowering fare evasion per se. Instead, BART will “measure the success of the fare gate project by completing the project by deadline,” ensuring state accountability goals are met and tracking the reliability of the new gates compared to the old, Trost said.

The gates made their debut at the West Oakland station last December, the first upgrade to BART fare gates in 20 years. Part of its Safe and Clean Plan to attract riders back to the system, the gate purchase was part of a $90 million fare gate project approved at a Board of Directors meeting last April.

At West Oakland, the agency is focused on testing the functionality of its prototypes.

“We will determine which door material to move forward with and we will unveil a mechanical door lock. We are also working on the lag after you tap,” BART posted.

In case of a power outage or emergency, the fare gates will remain open, BART noted.

As BART tests out the new fare gates, the agency has also increased fares for regular riders by 5.5 percent starting this month, though low-income riders now receive an increased discount of 50 percent off their fare.