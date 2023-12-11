Riders may soon notice BART trips across the region cost more.

Fares will increase by 5.5 percent starting Jan. 1, 2024, raising the average fare by 23 cents to $4.43, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit.

For regular riders, a 12-mile trip from Downtown Berkeley to Embarcadero, for example, will increase by 25 cents to $4.75. For a 45-mile trip from Antioch to Montgomery Street, the fare will increase by 40 cents to $8.60. A quick jaunt from 24th Street to the Embarcadero will go from $2.15 to $2.30.

Meanwhile, low-income riders who are participants of the Clipper START program will receive an increased discount to 50 percent, up from the 20 percent discount today.

Part of a two-year budget plan approved by the BART Board of Directors in June, the fare increase is just the first of two 5.5 percent increases. The second fare increase is expected on Jan. 1, 2025.

Another addition next year: New fare evasion gates, meant to make it more difficult to hop a turnstile and another attempt by the transit agency to crack down on rampant fare dodging.

Fare evasion has particularly hurt BART in the aftermath of the pandemic as the agency was more reliant than most on farebox recovery — a full 60 percent of its operating costs came from ticket purchases.

At a time when BART ridership still hasn’t recovered — in November, ridership reached 43 percent of pre-pandemic level — the fare increases alone are expected to bring in an additional $26 million in operating funds through fiscal year 2025, BART said.