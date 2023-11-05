A person was reportedly stabbed in a dispute at the 24th Street BART plaza on Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m., authorities said.

BART spokesperson James Allison said that the victim is expected to survive their injuries, which are “believed to be caused by a sharp object.”

Allison said the victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital. Police detained one suspect, Allison added, and two others are believed to have fled the scene.

Minutes before 5 p.m. three San Francisco police cars were seen hurtling down Mission Street toward the northeast plaza, which was full of vendors and transit-takers.

“Apparently two groups became involved in a dispute at the top of the staircase in the east plaza of 24th Street, leading to the suspected stabbing,” Allison wrote in a statement.

Today’s incident is the most recent in a handful of stabbings and shootings at the BART plaza this year.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF. The SFPD’s data on crime can be found here.