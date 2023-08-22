Photo by Lola M. Chavez

A person was shot on Monday evening at the 24th and Mission BART plaza and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In a statement, the department said that officers arrived at the scene near 5:50 p.m. and “later located a victim” who was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, the department said.

Earlier this month, a man was stabbed near the McDonald’s on the corner and bled inside the fast food chain; he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

In July, a plaza regular was fatally stabbed at the intersection — the third killing at the corner since August 2022.

Follow Us

Joe was born in Sweden, where the Chilean half of his family received asylum after fleeing Pinochet, and spent his early childhood in Chile; he moved to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating. He then spent time in advocacy as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *