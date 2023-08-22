A person was shot on Monday evening at the 24th and Mission BART plaza and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

In a statement, the department said that officers arrived at the scene near 5:50 p.m. and “later located a victim” who was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, the department said.

Earlier this month, a man was stabbed near the McDonald’s on the corner and bled inside the fast food chain; he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

In July, a plaza regular was fatally stabbed at the intersection — the third killing at the corner since August 2022.