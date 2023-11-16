Update: At 10:43 a.m. traffic has started to move.
Update: At 10:10 a.m., westbound traffic is still not moving.
A dozen or so demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza closed westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge earlier this morning.
At 9:18 a.m. the protesters had been arrested, but westbound traffic was still stalled.
With President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference, there have been ongoing protests focused on the war in Gaza and smaller protests aimed at Xi Jinping.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency warns commuters to expect delays or find another route.
You can check here for realtime traffic and transit updates.
We are updating the story as we get more information.
Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.
As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards.
Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest in local news sustainable. The answer continues to elude me.
I hope these economic terrorists get real jail time. Six months at least.
TV is reporting some of these people abandoned their cars on the bridge and threw the keys into the bay. These are wealthy, spoiled people who don’t need to work, and are happy to stop people who must work for a living from getting to their jobs. A few months in a jail cell with other criminals will be good for them. They can have in-depth conversations with their cellies about international peace and justice. Their cellies will probably speak for the rest of us.
The idea that Israel would agree to a cease fire before the 200 hostages are released is nonsense. The idea that Hamas would abide by a cease fire is nonsense.
God, I love my hometown and its ✊🏿 spirit.
I was with these same folks at all their recent protest (Market & Powell, UN Plaza, etc.), and I love to see ’em fightin’ the good fight. 🇵🇸
Really? If you had something important to get done today, would it be OK if you were prevented from doing so because of a pro-Israel protest?
Two far-right undemocratic regimes fighting it out, and the people killed in the middle. Netanyahu is intentionally creating generations of hatred: He must go, just as Hamas must go. APEC should take note: Fascist regimes may be good for business in the short term, but in the end, everyone kills each other.
We can hope that all of the protesters will be arrested, prosecuted and severely sentenced. This form of protest is not acceptable in a democracy. For too long protesters have confused the idea of “civil disobedience” with just unlawful political violence. You can’t complain about Jan 6th and support activity like this. Either political activity needs to follow the law (yes) or there will be anarchy and political violence from both sides. You can’t claim that only your side has the right to violate the law.
And, FWWI, this is just selfish and narcissistic move — inconveniencing thousands of people because you think your views are just soooo important. It would be interesting to see how these protesters would react if they couldn’t get on with their lives because of a pro-Israeli protest. I doubt they would be happy.
It is Hamas who teed this off, ball in their court. Release the hostages, surrender and the fighting stops overnight.
I do not believe that is true though.
Spoiled wealthy people who can afford to give up their cars are preventing people who have to work for a living from doing so.
Protesting Gaza is ridiculous. They started it by bombing Israel. Let the hostages free that will stop the attack on Gaza.
