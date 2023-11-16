Update: At 10:43 a.m. traffic has started to move.

Update: At 10:10 a.m., westbound traffic is still not moving.

A dozen or so demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza closed westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge earlier this morning.

At 9:18 a.m. the protesters had been arrested, but westbound traffic was still stalled.

With President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference, there have been ongoing protests focused on the war in Gaza and smaller protests aimed at Xi Jinping.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency warns commuters to expect delays or find another route.

