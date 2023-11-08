Local internet service provider Monkeybrains has become part-owner of a section of the much contested Parcel 36 — and is securing its claim with a new fence and security guards.

Members of Mission Greenway, a greenspace advocacy group that installed planters in the parcel’s southwest corner over a year ago, no longer have access to the property. As of today, their planters remain on the land.

Monkeybrains moved to secure the parcel immediately after receiving a permit for a new fence on Friday morning. They took down and replaced a chain link fence along Treat Avenue, which the gardeners had cut a gate into months earlier and were using to access the property.

“Because there have been physical altercations in the past, Monkeybrains hired private security,” said Joe Arellano, PR rep for the company. A guard was present as the fence was removed and, according to Monkeybrains, security will now be on-site 24-hours a day.

“I wanted to work with Monkeybrains,” said Tree Rubenstein, a greenspace veteran who was formerly on the Mission Greenway board of directors. “I think I’ve been naïve.”

This is the latest twist in a saga that goes back decades. Ownership of the former rail spur, which runs diagonally between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street at 22nd Street, has been unclear since at least the 1980s, but neighboring businesses have long used the land for parking. Mission Greenway cut the locks on the parcel in October 2022 to install planters and have since advocated for the land to become a public green space.

But the neighboring businesses disapproved of the group’s methods and raised safety concerns about opening the parcel to the public. Relations have become increasingly fraught: there was a violent altercation in May, a fence was rammed in July, and restraining orders were issued to multiple gardeners and Monkeybrains’ co-founder Rudy Rucker last month. Attempts at mediation have periodically fizzled.

The city has also typically stayed out of the disagreement: “Since this is a dispute over private property and the City is not a party in the dispute, we are not going to weigh in on this,” said Jen Kwart from the City Attorney’s Office.

But while both groups have claimed use of the land for some time, neither has claimed ownership — until now.

How did Monkeybrains claim part-ownership?

Although the disputed land is colloquially called ‘Parcel 36’, it has actually been made up of three separate sub-parcels since 2019: 36A, 36B, and 36C.

36A was assigned to the long-defunct John Center Company. The tiny 36C was assigned to members of the Wehr family. Living descendants have not been found for either parcel.

The last parcel, 36B, is located at the southern end of the disputed strip of land, according to maps from the Planning Department. It was assigned to the Crim-Ready family. With the help of a private investigator, Rucker and fellow co-owner Alex Menendez tracked down descendants and other inheritors of the land over the course of several months.

22nd St This sub-parcel was assigned to the John Center company, which has been defunct since the early 1900s 36A Harrison St Alabama St Folsom St The Monkeybrains warehouse This tiny sub-parcel was assigned to the Wehr family, who are deceased 36C Treat Ave This sub-parcel was assigned to members of the Crim-Ready family. Monkeybrains tracked down inheritors of their estate and persuaded six of them to sign over their stakes. It is in this parcel that Mission Greenway set up its planters. 36B Parque Niños Unidos 23rd St This sub-parcel was assigned to the John Center company, which has been defunct since the early 1900s 36A 22nd St Harrison St The Monkeybrains warehouse Treat Ave This tiny sub-parcel was assigned to the Wehr family, who are deceased 36C This sub-parcel was assigned to members of the Crim-Ready family. Monkeybrains tracked down inheritors of their estate and persuaded six of them to sign over their stakes. It is in this parcel that Mission Greenway set up its planters. 36B

These sub-parcels comprise Parcel 36. Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

The pair persuaded half a dozen inheritors from multiple states to sign their stakes in the land over to Monkeybrains. Each held a few percent of the subplot. As well as individuals, part-owners of the property included a private girls’ school, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the Cleveland Botanical Garden, all located in Ohio.

“Various agreements were put in place to secure the quit claims,” said Arellano. “Some included monetary compensation.” Other claimants asked for the legal costs of changing ownership but not payment for the land itself, he said.

Monkeybrains claims that the gathered stakes give 17th and Peralta LLC, an affiliate company, roughly 18 percent ownership of parcel 36B, where the gardeners’ planters are located. Arellano said that the company does not claim ownership of 36C or of 36A, the sub-parcel the Monkeybrains warehouse backs onto, but that attempts to find owners were ongoing.

The Assessor-Recorder’s Office has been contacted to confirm the new ownership status, but has not yet provided information.

“Monkeybrains is going through the formal legal channels and dealing with this as a private property issue, as the city requested,” said Arellano. “Meanwhile, Mission Greenway has not really been respecting the rule of law.”

“They are steamrolling this through,” said Jorge Romero, a volunteer with Mission Greenway. “It will not stop us from advocating for more green space in the Mission, including the Greenway.”

Reaction to the security

Over the weekend, members of Mission Greenway expressed their frustration at being unable to access the parcel and water their plants. Arellano said that notice of the fence permit was attached to one of the planters, but several members of the group said they had no forewarning.

At least one individual decided to disregard Monkeybrains’ ownership claim: around 7 a.m. on Sunday, an as-yet unidentified person cut a new gate into the fence. According to Rucker and Menendez, the police were informed and the parcel’s guards went from 12-hour to around-the-clock security. The fence has since been repaired.

For several hours on Sunday, around a dozen Mission Greenway campaigners held a vigil outside the parcel, handing out pastries and speaking with neighbors.

“Sunday was a wonderful thing to witness,” said Jay Martin, a greenway volunteer who has a mutual restraining order against Rucker. He said that although there was some acrimony between the security guards and the volunteers initially, they were soon talking peacefully.

“As a middle-aged guy, I have to say, the optimism of youth won the day,” said Martin.

But some groups elsewhere in the Mission have been less positive about Mission Greenway this week. Speaking on behalf of the Latinx Democratic Club, Kevin Ortiz said that they were in “full support of Monkeybrains.”

“There have been multiple instances of property damage,” said Ortiz. “There has been a ‘by any means’ mindset and little control of the group as a whole.”

Santiago Lerma, legislative aide for Hilary Ronen, said he was glad that at least some private owners had been found.

“Now there is some resolution, we hope that Monkeybrains uses the land for public benefit,” said Lerma. “At least the conflict should now subside.”

Parcel 36 with a new chain link fence. Photo taken November 7, 2023.

What will happen next?

Members of Mission Greenway are currently deliberating on how to respond and hope to meet this week to discuss their options. An appeal of the fence permit is on the cards, said Romero: “If there is something done wrong, like last time, we will appeal.”

In April, the group successfully appealed a fence permit issued to Monkeybrains on the opposite side of Parcel 36 on the basis that they did not own the land the fence would sit on.

“I think we need a lawyer,” said Rubenstein. “I think the only way this land will be settled is through court.”

It is currently unclear if or how members of the gardening group will be able to retrieve their planters, although Arellano said Monkeybrains had no immediate plans to remove them.

Rucker and Menendez have previously said that they would be open to sharing the land with the public in some capacity, but not in collaboration with Mission Greenway.

In the meantime, litigation involving the parcel continues to rumble on, with Menendez and Martin set to appear in court for another restraining order hearing later this month.