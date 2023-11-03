On Friday, an Israeli airstrike hit near the entrance of Al Shifa Hospital, killing 15 people and wounding dozens, according to the Gaza health ministry. UCSF clinical professor of psychiatry Jess Ghannam learned about it on social media, before he was supposed to speak at a pro-Palestine rally planned at San Francisco General Hospital later in the day.

“When you have that level of attack on healthcare workers, there’s a special obligation that we have as healthcare workers to say we stand in solidarity with them,” Ghannam told Mission Local.

Standing near the hospital’s statue of a mother cradling her child, Ghannam imagined surgeons in Gaza operating without anesthesia or supplies, by candlelight, “under the threat of death…who were being told, ‘you have to leave or we’ll bomb you.’ But they stayed.”

Ghannam personally knew some healthcare workers at Al Shifa hospital, as he knew four other Palestinian healthcare workers who had been killed trying to flee Gaza via a “safe route” Israel later bombed in mid-October.

Ghannam could not immediately determine if his Al Shifa colleagues were harmed, and spoke to the effects of an information blackout. “You know, it’s hard, because there’s no electricity and no fuel,” Ghannam said. “Cell and internet is cut.”

Friday’s rally was similar to other Pro-Palestine demonstrations in recent weeks, in which more than 100 Bay Area healthcare workers and allies rallied to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. But this protest featured medical workers prominently: Attendees wore their usual scrubs and white coats, and speakers ensured the rally left a clear path to the hospital for patients.

Some toted handmade posters in Palestinian flag colors with messages that linked the violence in Gaza to medicine: “DX: [Diagnosis:] Humanitarian Crisis. RX: [Prescription:] Ceasefire,” one read.

At the feet of the hospital’s mother statue attendees placed signs calling for ceasefire, marigolds, and the familiar photo of a fearful congregation of healthcare workers in Gaza, still in scrubs, holding a press conference amid dead bodies cloaked in white cloth.

To the healthcare workers gathered about, the jobs of Gaza’s doctors and nurses were much like theirs, albeit more desperate and risky.

While several speakers Friday likened the atrocities in Gaza to a public health issue, noting how cut electricity threatened lives and scant supplies meant substandard medical care and nutrition. “The blockade of food, fuel, medical supplies and water are all contributing to a public health disaster that poses just as much of a threat to life as bullets and bombs,” said organizer Matt McGowan, a UCSF graduate nursing student.

Top of mind were the 3,700 children who have been killed or died since Oct. 7. Someone had taped a posterboard of the Palestinian Health Ministry’s list of deceased on the property, which listed many deaths “<1 years old.” A poster read “Fuel shortage = death sentence for NICU babies.” Each grave statistic a speaker shared, the crowd punctuated with a wailing “Shame!”

Nida Bajwa, a third-year resident UCSF and a speaker, called attention to the infectious diseases spurred by insufficient hydration and the tens of thousands of pregnant Palestinian women who may “give birth without medications or monitoring, and to the violent tune of bombs.” The State Department, in an internal report, warned that 52,000 pregnant women and 30,000 babies in Gaza were drinking brackish or contaminated water that could pose significant health risks.

The children that survive are likely to have post-traumatic stress disorder, said Ghannam, who has spent some 20-plus years in Gaza studying intergenerational trauma.

Local healthcare workers are also condemning the violence in Gaza. Brenda Barros, a hospital employee and president of a chapter of SEIU 1021, spoke and said members were considering passing a resolution and sending it to the federal government, asking “to stop the killing.” Many of those interested included Israeli members, she said.

Dr. Leigh Kimberg, a primary care doctor and professor at UCSF, and a person of Jewish descent, said the destruction happening in Gaza “is wrong.” Kimberg said her ancestors died in the Treblinka concentration camp during the Holocaust, and both her grandfathers had fled anti-semitic persecution. “If we truly want to live in peace, we must find ways to stand together against the ethnic cleansing and genocide of any peoples.”

“I want to make it very clear that we will not be silenced,” added Hiba Elkhatib, founder of Palestinian Public Health. “What is happening in Gaza is not just an attack on Palestinians, but an attack on public health and the health field as a whole.”

Healthcare workers rallying outside of San Francisco General Hospital on Nov. 3, 2023. Photo by Annika Hom. Doctors holding up signs calling for humanitarian aid. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 3, 2023. Signs, a photo, and marigolds left at a statue of a mother and child. Photo by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 3, 2023. A doctor at a rally with a whitecoat that reads, ‘Doctors Against Genocide, Free Palestine.’ Photo taken by Annika Hom. Taken Nov. 3, 2023.