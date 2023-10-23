Fayes Coffee was “review bombed” earlier this month after an employee wrote a message in support of Gaza and Palestine on a chalkboard outside the cafe’s 18th Street entrance.

“Solidarity with Gaza. From the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” the board read on Oct. 7, the same day Hamas militants invaded Israel, eventually killing more than 1,400 Israelis. Israel’s subsequent bombing of Gaza has killed more than 4,000 Palestinians.

The sandwich board’s message — “from the river to the sea” — is a decades-long slogan of Palestinian liberation, used by Palestinians and their allies. But for many Israelis and Israel supporters, the slogan is seen as a veiled shorthand for the eradication of the state of Israel.

A customer saw the message and complained to the staff about it, said Michael McConnell, the store’s owner. Later, images of the chalkboard and complaints were circulated in Jewish Facebook groups, resulting in a bluster of more than 400 negative one star reviews on Yelp, and others on Google.

The message is no longer up, but the effect was immediate: Fayes’ rating had plummeted.

“This place supports terrorists!!” read one of the recent one-star reviews, along with others claiming the same. Others did not mention terrorism at all, instead lambasting the coffee, food and table service (which, as a takeout coffee shop, Fayes does not offer).

“The worst coffee I’ve ever had, spend your money elsewhere. The service was rude and unpleasant,” read another, posted by someone based in New York City. Most commenters came from outside San Francisco, possibly never having visited the cafe.

At the same time, the cafe received complaints and threats over the phone, from callers across the country like Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Chicago, said McConnell. Some even called from Israel.

“Most of our regular customers had no idea anything was going on,” said McConnell.

In defense of the cafe, however, Food Not Bombs — a local food distribution collective — posted on Instagram the very next day, calling for users to write positive reviews in support of the staff at Fayes.

“This place is getting flooded with fake reviews over its pro-Palestinian stance, and is no representation of the quality of coffee and people that work here,” read one of the recent — positive — reviews on Yelp.

All of the recent reviews — good and bad — were later removed from Google, said McConnell. While all of those on Yelp remain visible, new comments have been suspended: A pop-up message on the page reads, “unusual activity alert.”

The cafe’s rating is back up, slightly, to a middling two-and-a-half stars.

Fayes has been a mainstay in the neighborhood since it opened 25 years ago, originally as a video store. The shop sells coffee and pastries, and sometimes still rents movies from its remaining DVD collection.

All of its employees live close by, know customers by name and are involved in the community, said McConnell.

McConnell joked that Fayes is “the ugly stepkid on the block,” a ruffian compared to some of the more upscale eateries across the street; and one that still offers $1 coffee on the menu.

But the online retaliation was a significant source of stress for the cafe’s owners and staff, who were shaken up, McConnell said. Some employees still feel unsafe going to work, he said, to a place that is known in the community for being safe and inclusive.

“If anyone knew who we were, they wouldn’t be saying this,” he said.