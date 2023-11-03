On Thursday, marigolds were scattered, altars dressed and pan de muertos baked, in celebration and remembrance of the dead. Día de los Muertos has once again arrived.

Known as the Day of the Dead in English, Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday for the living to honor the dead and celebrate life.

The Mission was awash in altars decorated with vibrant garlands, people holding candles and mementos of their loved ones that passed away, and the annual procession led by dancers in traditional Aztec feathered regalia and skeleton Catrinas.

From the 24th Street BART Plaza to Potrero del Sol park, our reporters caught a glimpse of Mission residents today, in joy and mourning.

You can find out more about the Día de los Muertos events here and our coverage of this day in the Mission from the previous year. We will add more photos throughout the night.

Rosa de Anda, Executive Director and Founder of the Marigold Project, speaks during the Festival of Altars Ceremony. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

The Aceves family sets up their altar, in honor of their relatives who have passed. Three additional altars lay in front of the table to honor trans lives, Mary Allen Pleasant and Palestinian lives. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Jenny Conejo adds ornaments and flowers to the altar outside Luna de Luz on 24th Street. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Truckloads of marigolds are scattered around Potrero del Sol park, ready to be placed on the altars. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

One of the many bakeries along 24th Street selling pan de muerto, sweet bread. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Another altar at Portero del Sol. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

An altar to mark the pedestrians of San Francisco who lost their lives this year. Created by WalkSF, this altar aims to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Each vase represents a pedestrian who was killed. There are 16 on the table. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Shops along Mission Street sell marigolds and masks. Photo by Kelly Waldron.