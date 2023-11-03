On Thursday, marigolds were scattered, altars dressed and pan de muertos baked, in celebration and remembrance of the dead. Día de los Muertos has once again arrived.
Known as the Day of the Dead in English, Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday for the living to honor the dead and celebrate life.
The Mission was awash in altars decorated with vibrant garlands, people holding candles and mementos of their loved ones that passed away, and the annual procession led by dancers in traditional Aztec feathered regalia and skeleton Catrinas.
From the 24th Street BART Plaza to Potrero del Sol park, our reporters caught a glimpse of Mission residents today, in joy and mourning.
We will add more photos throughout the night.