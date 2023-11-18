Street vendors who have voiced their concern about the pending ban on selling along Mission Street met Friday morning with District Supervisor Hillary Ronen to request that the ban be delayed until January, once the busy holiday period has passed.

“They have not taken us into account,” Sofia Lopez, a vendor who has a permit for her accessories stall on 24th Street, said in Spanish during a heated back-and-forth with Ronen involving some 50 vendors.

The vendors attending Friday’s meeting, most of whom are permitted, gathered at an empty store space on Mission Street — where the supervisor has proposed street vendors relocate — to learn from the Office of Economic Workforce and Development on available resources during the 90-day ban, meant to go into effect on Nov. 27.

But the meeting quickly became an animated dialogue between Ronen and the vendors.

Ronen, also speaking Spanish, discussed her responsibility toward all residents in the neighborhood. “I worry about all of you,” she said. But, while the vendors are frustrated, so are those who feel unsafe walking around Mission Street, she said.

A vendor shot back, showing 17 signatures from what she said were retailers across 24th Street who signed in opposition to the ban. Mission Local could not identify the store owners.

“I am in your favor!” Ronen shouted back. That, however, does not mean she will delay the ban.

“Absolutely not,” said Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Ronen, after the meeting.

“The condition on the street is such that it’s an emergency,” he said. “You know we really need to put a stop to it.”

A vendor, brought a notebook with 17 signatures from people who signed in opposition to the ban. Nov. 17, 2023. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

Last month Ronen’s office announced the street vending ban, which will prevent both permitted and unpermitted vendors from selling across the Mission Street corridor, including the 16th and 24th Street BART plazas. The ban was originally set to be enforced in early November, but the start date was later pushed to Nov. 27.

The banned area includes Mission Street and several side streets = area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St Guerrero St 14th St Mission St Minna St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but permitted vendors will be allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza An indoor market is planned for permitted vendors at 17th and Mission – but it will not open before the ban Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Sycamore St 18th St Mission St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave Folsom St 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” Mission St 23rd St Capp St 24th St BART Plaza Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St = area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St 14th St Minna St Mission St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by -case basis.” Sycamore St 18th St Mission St San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Mission St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” 23rd St Capp St BART Plaza 24th St Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St Map by Will Jarrett. Information from Hillary Ronen’s Office. Basemap from Mapbox.

The policy has faced pushback from vendors and is set to last for 90 days, but what will come after that remains unclear. Vendors on Friday requested that the ban be lifted after this time period — so that they could return to their original locations to sell.

“It could be 90 days, it could be a year. I don’t know,” said Ronen in Spanish.

Ronen emphasized the resources that have been made available to vendors, namely the alternate spaces that will be created for vendors to set up their stalls: the parking lot at 24th and Capp streets and the large store space where they were meeting at 2137 Mission St between 17th and 18th streets. It was formerly occupied by a discount furniture store. The nonprofit Clecha has leased the property and will call the market “Tianguis” — a Nahuatl word for an open-air market.

Vendors, who already went through one permit process to sell goods on Mission Street, will have to apply for a second permit to set up shop at these locations, according to Lerma.

Ronen also pointed out that the ban only affects the Mission Street corridor, and that vendors can still sell their items elsewhere. “There’s the whole city,” she said.

But vendors were not assured by these accommodations — and they made it clear that they do not want to move from their neighborhood’s main artery.

This is our neighborhood, our clients know us and know where to find us, said Maria de Jesús. “Somos de la Misión.”