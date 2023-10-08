West of Pecos, the Tex-Mex restaurant that has been at 550 Valencia St. for 11 years, will be closing by the end of October.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that October 28th will be the last day at West of Pecos,” reads a Friday social media post from the restaurant. “We are profoundly grateful for the last 11 years of business. It seemed like it went by in the blink of an eye.”

A lively and bustling spot on Valencia between 16th and 17th streets, West of Pecos became well known for their San Antonio-style puffy tacos and other Southwestern fare — like chunky guacamole, creamy Pecos queso and fire-roasted chicken mole.

West of Pecos serves a variety of Tex-Mex food. Photo by Junyao Yang.

The restaurant’s owners did not immediately return a request for comment. A worker who answered the phone on Sunday said he had learned about the closure this Tuesday.

Workers and customers alike said business was down post-pandemic, the case for other recent restaurant closures, too.

“People [are] not coming,” said Yaneth, who has worked at the restaurant for two years, as she folded the outdoor tables on Sunday afternoon. “Business is slow, and the space is too big.”

When asked about what she will do after the closure, she was not sure. “I don’t know,” she said. Taking a deep breath, she said again, “I don’t know.”

West of Pecos sits on Valencia St. between 16th and 17th streets. Photo by Junyao Yang.

Rachel Hinson, who on Sunday was sitting at one of the outside tables, said she had also noticed the difference since the pandemic. She and her husband, Chad, have been coming to West of Pecos about once a month since it opened.

“It used to be difficult to get a reservation, but now the business is a lot slower.”

Originally from Texas, Chad said the food at West of Pecos is “the closest you can get” to his home state fare in San Francisco, and pointed to a bowl of creamy dip on the table. “The queso is the best memory.”

Christina, a worker at nearby Puerto Alegre, said the closure was unexpected given the popularity of the restaurant, however. “It’s sad, even though we are both Mexican restaurants,” she said. “It’s surprising because they are always busy.”

But not busy enough. Still, before the restaurant closes, it welcomes any and all through its doors. “Come on in, share a memory and a marg and let’s go out with a big fun party,” the restaurant’s post read.