The lottery waitlist for Section 8 vouchers, a federal rental assistance program that helps low-income tenants pay rents for private housing, will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The lottery, which is being administered by the San Francisco Housing Authority, will operate daily and closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The vouchers can be used for any landlord and pay up to $2,669 for a studio, $3,300 for a one-bedroom and $3,949 for a two-bedroom apartment. Voucher holders end up contributing up to 40 percent of their income towards rent.

Some 6,500 qualified applicants in San Francisco will be randomly selected through the lottery. Applicants will hear whether they have made the waitlist within 30 days after the application closes and they will be notified when their names come to the top of the waitlist.

The program is meant for tenants making 50 percent of area median income or less — $65,050 a year for a single-person household or $92,900 for a four-person household; if a household is already receiving other forms of rental assistance, then income must be less than 80 percent of area median income.

A number of factors determine one’s place on the waitlist, namely veteran status, disability, one’s place on the public housing waitlist and past involuntary displacement from a San Francisco residence.

The application takes about 10-20 minutes to complete and requires a full name, date of birth and Social Security Number, if available, for all household members, plus a valid email address and phone number.

Several community groups say they are available to assist with the application, including Dolores Street Community Services, YMCA Mission Branch, Mission Neighborhood Center, Mission Economic Development Association, and Instituto Familiar de La Raza in the Mission.

Other groups outside the Mission are listed here.

The House Choice Voucher program is paid directly to landlords by the Housing Authority. The amount tenants pay is meant to be capped at 40 percent of one’s adjusted monthly income.

You can find more details on eligibility and income requirements and application assistance, and you apply online only through Housing Authority’s portal. No fee is needed for application or assistance. Free access to computers and the internet is available at San Francisco public libraries.