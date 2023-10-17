Sorry, again, for the delay. We have a winner in the quest to beat Joe Eskenazi’s description of the empty lot on 22nd and Mission streets as a lot “resembling the putrid swimmin’ hole Sheriff Andy Taylor would’ve told Opie to avoid.”

The winner? Adrian Spinelli who writes that it resembles “The backyard pit that Pauly Shore and Sean Astin were digging up to build a pool when they found caveman Brendan Fraser frozen solid in ice, defrosted him and turned him into ‘Encino Man.’

Nice job Spinelli. You will be getting an email on your Mission Local bag.

Honorable mention goes to Ian James, who writes that the lot resembles, “the treacherous pond lying outside the Doors of Durin, into which Frodo was almost dragged by the Watcher in the Water.”

Challenge #3

In his column on the school board’s possible strike, Eskenazi writes:

If the strike is the nuclear option, it would seem the vast, vast majority of teachers are ready and willing to ride that bomb, Slim Pickens-style.