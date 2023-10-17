Slim Pickens' Major Kong rides the bomb in "Dr. Strangelove."
"Hey, what about Major Kong?"

Sorry, again, for the delay. We have a winner in the quest to beat Joe Eskenazi’s description of the empty lot on 22nd and Mission streets as a lot “resembling the putrid swimmin’ hole Sheriff Andy Taylor would’ve told Opie to avoid.”

The winner? Adrian Spinelli who writes that it resembles “The backyard pit that Pauly Shore and Sean Astin were digging up to build a pool when they found caveman Brendan Fraser frozen solid in ice, defrosted him and turned him into ‘Encino Man.’

Nice job Spinelli. You will be getting an email on your Mission Local bag.

Honorable mention goes to Ian James, who writes that the lot resembles, “the treacherous pond lying outside the Doors of Durin, into which Frodo was almost dragged by the Watcher in the Water.”

Challenge #3

In his column on the school board’s possible strike, Eskenazi writes:

If the strike is the nuclear option, it would seem the vast, vast majority of teachers are ready and willing to ride that bomb, Slim Pickens-style. 

Follow Us

Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.

As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards.

Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest in local news sustainable. The answer continues to elude me.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *