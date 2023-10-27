A man drinking from a bottle of whiskey.
In our semi-weekly pop culture challenge we present the winning entry for the previous challenge and a new one below. Challenge #3 was to rival Joe Eskenazi’s comparison of the SFUSD teachers’ enthusiasm for a strike authorization to that of Slim Pickens’ character riding the bomb in “Dr. Strangelove.”

The winning entry was, “if the strike is a bottle of Jack Daniel’s then the vast majority of educators are ready and willing to down that bottle, Bluto style!” (Name withheld at the contestant’s request.)

Honorable mention goes to Michael LaBriola, for his litany of local references in, “If the strike is a Mission burrito, it would seem the vast, vast majority of teachers are wrapping up their demands with the precision of an El Farolito burrito, spicing up a picket line longer than the one at La Taqueria, and serving up lessons in union negotiations hotter than Papalote’s salsa.”

Congratulations to all our entrants, now onto the next one.

Challenge #4

This pop quiz challenge is to come up with a better reference than Joe’s in his article on Mayor Breed’s ballot proposals. In describing them he wrote, “There’s plenty of incongruous stuff in both, but parsing their content feels a bit like scoffing at physics incongruities in a “Star Trek” episode.” Can you come up with a better pop culture reference?

Earlier challenges

