Mission Local Managing Editor Joe Eskenazi is sitting down with Daniel Lurie, the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, who on Sept. 26, kicked off his race for San Francisco mayor.

Lurie has criticized the mayor for “business as usual” politics and has said he will focus on homelessness, public safety and city governance, specifically saying he would increase police staffing numbers and provide enough shelter beds for every homeless person in San Francisco.

Eskenazi, in his column on Lurie, cited political strategists who said that Lurie might face trouble differentiating himself from the incumbent Mayor London Breed or District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai, both moderates.

But he has certainly tried. When Mayor Breed announced her proposal to drug test welfare recipients in September, Lurie lambasted the mayor and said “This is the kind of proposal you get when you are more concerned with grabbing headlines than with getting results.” Breed has since said she will put the policy in front of voters next year.

We will ask him about this, and more, tonight at Manny’s. Follow along for updates.