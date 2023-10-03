Elon Musk has once again called for a San Francisco supervisor to be put in prison, for the second time in the span of a week.

Musk on Tuesday posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Board President Aaron Peskin should be locked up: “Prison for Peskin,” he wrote.

Musk was replying to a post from Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, a fellow tech executive who had written that Peskin had “done his part to doom spiral this city” and that the supervisor should retire.

Peskin, in a brief statement, said the incident was beneath him: “My intelligence is insulted by having to talk about Elon Musk and his friend Garry Tan.”

Peskin is a long-time city politico who in January became the president of the Board of Supervisors. He is well-known as a political operator with a Rolodex filled with city bureaucrats and commissioners, contacts gained over decades in San Francisco government.

Musk’s post was prompted by an article speculating on the possibility of a Peskin mayoral run next year, a prospect Peskin has thus far shot down.

Prison for Peskin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

Musk’s post came just five days after he called for another San Francisco supervisor, Dean Preston, to also be put into jail. Musk’s reply last Thursday was made in response to a Mission Local article detailing Preston’s legislation to ban security guards in San Francisco from unholstering their weapons to protect against shoplifting and other property crimes.

Musk at the time wrote that “Dean Preston should go to prison.” Preston, like Peskin, is on the progressive wing of the Board of Supervisors. He is the lone democratic socialist on the board.

He had earlier pledged $100,000 to a campaign to unseat the District 5 supervisor next year, but his post last week seems to have backfired: The political pressure group organizing the “Dump Dean” campaign said it would not accept any donations from Musk after his comments, saying he was not aligned with their values.

Musk has a propensity for spurious and quickfire online posts dating back several years, in which he replies to all manner of people online at all hours of the day. He has frequently made outlandish and unserious remarks, as when he pledged to fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match that never materialized.

Tan, the tech executive to whom Musk was responding, is also on the board of Grow SF, the group campaigning to unseat Preston. Tan has a history of online vitriol against leftists and progressives in San Francisco and has spent almost $300,000 in local political races to back moderate candidates and measures.