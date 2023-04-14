At a press conference Thursday, San Francisco city officials declined to confirm many new details surrounding the April 4 killing of tech exec Bob Lee, instead criticizing the public and tech luminaries for pushing a narrative of unchecked and rampant crime following the 43-year-old’s stabbing death.

Police confirmed details broken by Mission Local this morning: That Lee knew his alleged killer, fellow tech executive Nima Momeni, who was arrested earlier today. The two were reportedly driving together when an altercation ensued. The reason for their deadly dispute is still unconfirmed.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins blasted “reckless and irresponsible statements” that made incorrect assumptions about the Cash App co-founder Lee’s killing, which she said “serve to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice.”

She specifically referenced a tweet from Elon Musk, the world’s second richest man, in which he suggested repeat violent offenders could be to blame for Lee’s death, and tagged Jenkins’ Twitter account.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?” Musk wrote on April 5, about 24 hours after Lee’s death.

“We all should and must do better about not contributing to the spread of such misinformation without having actual facts to underlie the statements that we make,” Jenkins said today.

Jenkins herself has been accused of misconstruing and exaggerating crime trends in San Francisco in her 2022 campaign to oust the progressive former district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and take the seat herself. Then, nuance on crime statistics was a less convenient proposition.

“Crime rate is directly linked to [Boudin]’s failed policies,” Jenkins wrote in one tweet.

“We don’t have security to protect us like [Boudin] does,” Jenkins wrote in another tweet last year about San Francisco safety. “We are at risk 24/7.”

Bob Lee in a 2020 photo from his Twitter account, @CrazyBob.

After she took office, in November, Jenkins announced that San Francisco is “no longer a haven for crime” at a Chinatown event. “The free pass is over.”

Suspect to be arraigned Friday

Police Chief Bill Scott formally confirmed that Momeni, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning. Momeni, who lives in Emeryville, was booked in San Francisco county jail this morning on one charge of murder, and will be arraigned on Friday.

Two search warrants were also served in San Francisco this morning, but Scott did not confirm where or to whom. Neither Momeni nor Lee lived in San Francisco, but police sources told Mission Local that Momeni’s sister and her husband live within blocks of the scene of Lee’s killing.

Lee was discovered on April 4 around 2:30 a.m. suffering from apparent stab wounds on Main Street between Folsom and Harrison. Lee, who had recently moved to Miami and was visiting San Francisco, had called 911 to report his stabbing. While it was not confirmed at today’s press conference, police sources have told Mission Local that the apparent weapon used in the stabbing was recovered not far from Lee’s body.

Surveillance video footage shows Lee’s final moments in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, as he apparently sought help to no avail.

Citing an ongoing investigation, Scott said he could not discuss the nature of Lee and Momeni’s dispute, including whether Momeni’s family members are connected to the investigation.

“What I don’t want to do is put out information that’s going to come back and haunt us, or the prosecution of this case,” Scott said. He and the other officials on Thursday emphasized that, despite Lee’s being a high-profile case, the department has a high rate of solving homicides: 85 percent so far this year. He noted that a 1994 homicide was closed just Wednesday, bumping that rate even higher.

Nuance on crime statistics wins the day

The emphasis certain city officials made today on withholding conclusions regarding crime in San Francisco — including that crime is in fact not as high as it seems — was somewhat surprising, considering those very same officials have used particular anecdotes to push tough-on-crime policies in the past.

Today’s tone was different.

“Most major cities in the United States would probably trade their violent crime problem for our property crime problem,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey to reporters after today’s press conference.

He further expressed gratitude to the press for showing that “violent crime numbers are not spiking in San Francisco, even if San Francisco struggles with some other crimes.”

Homicides per 100,000 residents 18 16 Over the past few years, homicides did rise in San Francisco – but they remain low compared to historic trends 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 Year

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the California Department of Justice and the Census Bureau.

Earlier this week, Dorsey used a recent announcement of closure from one of the city’s multiple Whole Foods stores and current crime in the city to push for additional policing resources.

“Whole Foods’ closure — together with many other safety-related challenges we’ve seen recently — is Exhibit A as to why San Francisco can no longer afford NOT to solve our police understaffing crisis,” Dorsey said in a statement on Monday. In response, Dorsey proposed a city charter amendment to increase police staffing levels.

At today’s press conference, printed packets on the city’s crime levels were provided for reporters, showing that overall crime has decreased since 2017, with slight increases in violent and property crimes this year.

Mayor London Breed also noted “a lot of speculation and a lot of things said about our city and crime in this city” and praised what she called Scott and Jenkins’ “responsible” handling of the case.

In 2021, Breed announced a crackdown on crime, blasting the “bullshit that has destroyed our city” and calling for an end to “the reign of criminals who are destroying our city” with an emergency police intervention.

The DA’s office has charged Momeni with murder, with an enhancement for allegedly using a knife, Jenkins confirmed today. Momeni will be arraigned tomorrow at 1:30 p.m., and Jenkins said her office intends to file a motion to detain him without bail.

Scott declined to confirm whether the murder weapon was discovered by police.

“The facts will come out,” Scott said. “But we are confident in the evidence that we have found so far.”