Holding tissues and a large, framed portrait of their beloved, family members gathered on Monday afternoon to commemorate Damien González at the Mission Recreation Center.

González was shot and killed on the second floor of the center on Friday afternoon.

No one could believe the bubbly 18-year-old was gone, especially not his loved ones. At a press conference outside under a gray sky, the family condemned his violent killing as a “stupid act.”

What led up to the homicide is unknown, but González was killed within the Mission Rec Center on Friday sometime around 3 p.m.

He had been playing basketball on the second floor of the gym with friends from nearby John O’Connell High School, where González spent most of his high school years. A young man wearing a black mask walked up the stairs, according to someone familiar with the situation, and targeted González.

The killing may have been associated with a dispute that originated on social media: Speakers Monday referenced online quarrels.

But most simply remembered a rising leader in the Mission District, who had long been involved in community organizing and was as recently as this summer pressing for more neighborhood funding.

“Damien was a great son, good friend. He went above and beyond for everyone,” said his mother, Ariana Sanchez, between sobs. Beside her, González’s aunt displayed a portrait of her nephew, who was depicted showing off a chain necklace and smiling softly.

Standing right behind them on Monday were dozens of Mission community members who organized the event and came to show support and appreciation for González and his family. “We’re in pain,” said Roberto Hernandez, a community leader oft-dubbed as the Mayor of the Mission. “But at the same time, we want to tell who he was as a human.”

González was expecting his first child in October, and had planned on attending a baby shower next week, Sanchez said. He always attended church with his abuelita — grandmother — and watched over his mother and siblings, his grandmother Teresa Santos added in Spanish.

Nearby were bouquets of flowers, emptied Hennesy bottles, and dozens of candles in a makeshift memorial. Handwritten homages called González “Lil $mokey,” an endearing nickname, and referred to his fledgling T-shirt brand BBDR, which stands for “Born Broke, Die Rich.”

Multiple people who spoke Monday noted how González touched the community and was a bright, young leader involved with organizations Latino Task Force and Roadmap to Peace. Awaiting the speeches, people tightly hugged one another; Hernandez lit sage and waved it around González’s portrait.

“I just want to acknowledge Damien,” said one young attendee dressed in a white BBDR hoodie, González’s clothing brand. “I want to say, I’m 10 years his senior, and I look up to him. I admire him very much.”

Alongside his mother’s family, González’s father, Rigo González, solemnly watched Monday’s proceedings. Friends of González stood by and wore necklaces honoring their friend.

Monday’s speakers called for an end to youth violence and violence within the community.

After embracing González’s maternal relatives, Supervisor Hillary Ronen said she was “angered” by the “senseless loss,” especially of someone who was so involved with the community.

In the meantime she called for stricter gun enforcement laws and increased responsibility of social media companies, whose platforms “tend to fuel these, you know, beefs that are happening online between young people.”

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again, because we are tired of losing young people to gun violence in this neighborhood, in this country, everywhere,” Ronen said.

González’s family felt similarly. “The only thing I ask the president, the governor, is to stop this. There’s no justice for families…We’re suffering. He’s no longer here, and we are dying, too,” his grandmother said emphatically.

Sanchez urged anyone with more information about the crime to go to the police. She said, “This cannot be another kid in the street, dead, no answers.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support González and his unborn child, partner and family. More news of his funeral will be released once available, his family said.

Once the brief remarks were over, the older González, Sanchez, her sister, and their mother followed a pastor to where the candles lay outside the center. They linked hands, bowed their heads, and prayed.