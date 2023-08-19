An 18-year-old man who volunteered regularly with the Latino Task Force and was considered a future leader was shot and killed on Friday afternoon inside the Mission Recreation Center on Harrison Street.

Damian Gonzalez was described as a “good kid…always ready to help” who was soon to become a father. He had a small T-shirt business and, while he graduated last year from Downtown High School, it was John O’Connell High School where he went for most of his four years.

And it was teachers and friends from O’Connell that gathered at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday to grieve, according to a source who said that no one could believe that Gonzalez had been shot and killed.

The shooting occurred minutes after the school let out at the end of the first week of classes.

It appears that Gonzalez was at O’Connell to meet friends on Friday afternoon. Once classes let out, the group went to the nearby Mission Recreation Center at 2450 Harrison St. to play basketball on the second floor. It was there that another young man, wearing a hoodie and a black ski mask, according to different accounts, went up the stairs and targeted Gonzalez.

It is unclear if any of the administrators or managers from the center were on the second floor at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, San Francisco police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Harrison at 3:03 p.m. on Friday and found “a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.” The officers rendered aid and called paramedics, who transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there, the statement read.

No arrests have been made at this time, the police said, and the city’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Arturo Carillo from the Street Violence Intervention Program, a city unit that responds to shootings and killings in the Mission and other neighborhoods, arrived on the scene to see the Rec Center blocked off by crime scene investigators, he said. He said the victim was a “youngster well-known to the community.”

He said “there was a prayer at the hospital last night” and that “several family members were being offered services.” Details around the shooting were not immediately clear, he said, but there will be a community meeting on Monday “to talk about, ‘How do we support the families?’ and to find out about what was the cause, could there be retaliation, was this a personal thing?”

A ‘bubbly spirit’

Damian Gonzalez at his graduation.

One parent, who said his daughter attended John O’Connell with the victim, said Gonzalez was a “community helper” involved in different groups in the Mission and “a kid doing good.”

“My son just went on an educational trip to Alabama and New Mexico with him a few weeks ago,” the parent said.

Tracy Gallardo-Brown, a leader in the Latino Task Force, said Gonzalez was always ready to help. He had just been at an event at the end of July giving backpacks away to young students. “He didn’t really have any enemies,” she said. “Usually in the Mission, we know more than the police; no one knows anything right now.”

Gallardo said the victim’s partner was pregnant and Gonzalez had been excited about being a father.

“We wanted to college-bound him,” said Gallardo-Brown who is also an aide to District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton. At the hospital on Friday, there was “just a deep sadness.” She explained that he had gone to Downtown High School to finish off credits that he missed because of the pandemic.

Jon Jacobo, a Mission community organizer, had worked with the victim in the past and knew him as a “bubbly spirit.”

“He was always, always willing to help,” he said. “The number one thing was he was always willing to help, from minor things to helping families that needed support for translation, even if the Spanish was a little bit harder for him.”

Jacobo said that he had run into Gonzalez just a few weeks ago at City Hall when Mission nonprofits pressed for more funding in the city’s budget; Gonzalez had told him he was there trying to get more resources for the community. “He was just in and around doing budget advocacy stuff, and I bumped into him at City Hall,” he said. “He had a big smile on his face.”

Trevor Chandler, a candidate for District 9 supervisor, shared home surveillance footage of the moments after the shooting showing a man clad in blue jeans and a black hoodie and mask hiding out beneath his stairwell. The footage shows the man walking towards Chandler’s staircase a block and a half from the Rec Center, near 22nd and Harrison streets, at 3:04 p.m.

The man sits around speaking on his cell phone, according to Chandler, occasionally peering out at the street. Chandler said that at 3:11 p.m., the man entered a silver “SUV type” car that sped off towards Alabama and 22nd streets.

Near 5:20 p.m., according to Chandler, officers knocked on Chandler’s door and taped off the area to investigate. Detectives looked into the corner where the man sat, the footage showed, and Chandler said they dusted the scene for fingerprints.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen said in a statement that she was “dismayed and frankly angry by this gun violence at a public park and will be working with community and City Officials to do everything in our collective power to stop this from happening again.”

As of Saturday morning, the Rec Center was closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on its front door. Neighbors were saddened that the incident had occurred in their local gym.

“The whole neighborhood embraces it, people go there all the time, it’s a positive place for everyone,” said Elvis Saintogo.

“It’s a good neighborhood gym and it’s great for the youth,” added Stella, who lives across the street from the center. She said she hears sirens frequently because ambulances and fire trucks use Harrison as a thoroughfare, but “when I looked outside and saw the fleet of emergency vehicles outside the Rec Center, I was really surprised.”

The Mission Recreation Center at 2450 Harrison Street on Saturday morning, the day after a shooting occurred inside. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. Aug. 19, 2023.

Additional reporting by Annika Hom and Gilare Zada.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.