Michael Campesino pursued the 25th Street eviction in his usual fashion.

In November 2019, he tapped his company to buy the 6-unit, aging Mission District apartment building. The building at 2920-30 address was perfect for an Ellis Act eviction of all the tenants –— relatively cheap, rent-controlled, and a strong candidate to be flipped into lucrative, for-sale tenancy-in-common units. Campesino had already threatened this at two other properties in the past five years.

With the building purchased, he met with the tenants over cafecitos and galletas one day in January 2020, according to the tenants, to break the news: He’d like to buy them out. These residents — most of whom have lived in the building since the 1980s, and three of whom are seniors — refused. Fine. That’s happened before.

Campesino would do it the hard way.

Using his role as manager, Campesino is attempting to force tenants out by operating the building in a manner akin to “retaliation” and “elder abuse,” tenants alleged in a lawsuit. Evictions couldn’t happen straight away — Campesino said Covid-19 affected the timeline, and San Francisco law requires Ellis Act evictions affecting seniors to be delayed a year — but in the interim, tenants alleged they endured mold and rodents. When January 2021 rolled around, Campesino went to the Rent Board and filed Ellis Act evictions against them all.

The tenants, however, retaliated with their own lawsuit in April 2022. For years, the 25th Street tenants have watched each others’ families grow up, so banding together to sue Campesino came naturally.

To date, the tenants and their families are in the midst of suing so-called “serial evictor” Campesino for negligence, harassment, and inhabitable conditions, allegations which he strongly denies.

“We conduct our business thoughtfully and ethically and believe we can turn every tenant into an owner. These are complex issues that get painted in black and white to stoke vitriol for use as leverage,” Campesino said in a statement to Mission Local.

Simultaneously, the tenants are fighting their evictions in court, though a trial date has yet to be set, according to their lawyers.

“This whole situation is extremely stressful,” said 55-year-old Daniela Estrada in Spanish, who has lived in the building for 34 years.

The Ellis Act

Campesino said he was transparent about his intention to Ellis and turn buildings into tenancies in common, which he does legally and by the book. Nonprofits had first dibs at buying 25th Street thanks to a 2019 city law, but couldn’t make it pencil due to low rents, he said. So he snagged it.

He offered the tenants a buyout, one he found fair; while each unit’s offer varied, most priced within the six-figure range, he said. Alternatives included letting tenants buy back their unit at a discount, or to buy part of it and co-own it Campesino, splitting the profits if the property resold.

He denies poor management, and said doing so would interfere with his conversion plans. “We know from day 1 we are going to get sued by tenant attorneys as such we conduct ourselves professionally,” Campesino said.

While Ellis Act evictions are typically difficult to win, Raquel Fox, the attorney for the Tenderloin Housing Clinic representing the 25th Street tenants, is optimistic.

Because Campesino has a documented history of executing or threatening Ellis Act evictions, Fox believes tenants can prove Campesino is invoking the state law without “bona fide intent,” which she says is a requirement. The Ellis Act was intended for owners who wanted to get out of the rental market and not as a way to flip buildings.

The pattern of purchasing and Ellising exists, but many tenants haven’t kept their homes. The building on 25th Street is at least the second Mission property Campesino has bought and which he then filed Ellis Act to rid the tenants. One was at 1151-1161 Alabama St., where the tenants were successfully removed after Campesino filed an Ellis Act eviction in 2019. At 927-35 Alabama St., tenants rejected buyouts and fought Campesino’s threats of an Ellis Act eviction in 2020. Ultimately, all the tenants have left the units except one woman who he continues to rent to there, Fox said, who also represented that case. Campesino also used evicted tenants for nonpayment of rent at one Natoma Street property he bought in 2018; the tenants contested this and brought rent receipts as evidence, per a lawsuit. The case later settled.

“We think this is a shake down,” Fox said. “There is a pattern here…The reality is, it’s a way to make money.”

Campesino feels otherwise. “Congratulations to the tenant attorneys because no matter what happens there is no longer any profit. Instead it’s gone to the banks and the attorneys.”

If successful in both cases, not only would the tenants keep their homes, but they would win damages. But as the cases drag on and residents attempt to rebuff the declining building conditions, they say they “continue to suffer” under Campesino’s management.

“At first when he bought the building, he was nice. He said he’d take care of us,” Mario Linares said in Spanish, sitting with his neighbors one morning. “Then later, the problems arrived.”

Health impacts

Sunshine streamed through the window of Daniela Estrada’s apartment, illuminating the semi-circle of 25th Street tenants and lawyers squeezed into her living room couches and chairs.

After living together for decades, the Latino residents grew close. They finish each other’s sentences and stories, pitch in to care for or check in on the elders of the group, have familiarized themselves with all the guests and relatives coming in and out of neighbors’ homes. That has come in handy lately, as they frequently notify each other of Campesino’s alleged mismanagement. No problems existed with the prior landlord, they unanimously agreed.

Isabel Zelaya, sat in a striped shirt in one of the chairs and wore a tired expression as she recounted what had happened to her. The 71-year-old widow alleged her old heater broke, and Campesino didn’t fix it despite many calls. As a result, she said, Zelaya caught pneumonia. Campesino replaced the heater a year later, she said. Campesino said these allegations are false.

Zelaya fell down the stairs and hurt her back in 2021 after Campesino cut the lights without warning, she added. As a result of the issues, Campesino reduced her rent to $175 per month, but it hasn’t reduced her anxiety.

“I’m depressed, I’m sick,” Zelaya said, shedding tears. The thought of finding a new home she could afford caused her stress. “Where am I going to move?”

At Estrada’s apartment, each tenant went around and shared similar woes allegedly caused by Campesino’s management. Estrada said the situation has exacerbated her mental health, and she is taking medicine for depression.

Water has lately been shut-off each Wednesday while Campesino’s workers renovate an empty unit for at least three weeks, and tenants complained the gas and electricity have previously been temporarily cut without warning. The windows won’t properly close, there’s rat poop in the laundry room, and the heaters spit out dust, they said.

The heater created problems for Linares’s wife, who contracted Covid-19 last year. Linares hesitated to turn the heater for fear the dust would exacerbate her asthma and breathing, though she was often cold. The tense situation with Campesino worked her nerves, too. Last February she died of Covid and pneumonia at 71. “It was really, really disgusting,” Linares said.

Campesino said the water is a “gross exaggeration,” and has been shut off for short periods, and his team aims to address issues within a week. Issues with the heater hasn’t been reported to him.

The lawsuit underscores more issues: Mold in the common rooms, rodents, lack of fire extinguishers and leaks from water heaters. Third-party property inspections found carbon monoxide leaks and other issues, Fox said, of which Campesino was made aware and refused to adequately remediate.

The conditions have exacerbated already ailing relatives. Rosa Huerta, 56, explained in rapid-fire Spanish how her husband was recovering after a tumor excision and liver transplant. “This situation has only stressed us out more,” she said.

‘Mentira, mentira, acoso, acoso’

The lawsuit alleged management workers attempted to change the locks in the building and demanded entry into tenants’ units without sufficient warning, a tactic Campesino has been accused of employing before. (He said workers are friendly and give notice.)

Run-ins with people who claim to be Campesino’s workers and come to the property without warning have irked and intimidated the tenants. They say workers “pound” on the doors, and allegedly one stole belongings.

Residents’ relationship with Campesino has been rocky, to say the least. For his part, Linares refuses to talk to his manager at all. “He’s always trying to offend us, threaten us, and tell us he’s going to put us out on the street,” Linares said. “It’s always lies, lies, harassment, harassment.”

Maria Carmen Gomez, 80, is the last of the group to speak. She does so slowly, and when she loses her train of thought, her neighbors gently help her find it. She has lived at her apartment since 1988. “I’m nervous, of course,” she said in Spanish. “I heard that they got rid of all the tenants on Alabama Street.”

Ahead of the lawsuit filing on April 6, 2022, Campesino allegedly rushed to repair conditions in a “race against an April 7, 2022 deadline,” the tenants’ lawsuit states. But “based on information and belief, all Plaintiffs allege [Campesino has] no intention of abating all the substandard conditions.”

Whatever repairs have been done in a “shabby” manner by amateur workers, the lawsuit claims. Fox alleged workers addressed mold by nailing wood over the compromised surface. Campesino denied this, and said his work is permitted and abides by city code.

Until the cases move along — Fox believes two may move to court — the tenants continue to live like this. Yet none want to move. Huerta’s work is here, for one. “Most of us, like Dona Maria or nina Isabel, we are people of a certain age,” Linares said. It would be difficult to find alternative housing.

“We’re definitely going to fight to stay here,” Estrada said. “This is our home.”