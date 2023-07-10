In a hastily-organized rally, some 70 people gathered at Clarion Alley on Sunday evening, protesting last night’s police operation that arrested 113 skaters and spectators at the annual Dolores Park “hill bomb.”

“To go after teenagers — it is immoral, it is wrong, and there needs to be accountability,” said Kevin Ortiz, the co-president of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club

Ortiz said the police action should not be seen in isolation. He pointed to a similar enforcement earlier this week in the Mission on July 4, in which SFPD officers rushed crowds setting off fireworks at 25th and Harrison streets.

“This is one of two incidents in the span of a week,” Ortiz said, adding that he would call on the new Mission Station Captain Thomas Harvey, who took the reins in April, to meet with Latino leaders at the next meeting of the Latinx Club. Ortiz wants to dissect what happened each evening.

Jeffrey Kwong, the president of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, said that if any group should be on the receiving end of the police force’s de-escalation tactics, it was teenagers. Earlier on Sunday the club and Supervisor Dean Preston denounced the police enforcement.

“We want answers for the families of these children,” Kwong said on Sunday evening.

Several protesters at Clarion Alley took aim at the District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman who defended the action, saying there was room for improvement but that it prevented the injuries and deaths of past years.

“Fuck Rafael Mandelman” chanted the crowd.

A protester holding a “Mandelman hates poor people” sign. The supervisor defended the police action on Saturday. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 9, 2023.

The San Francisco Police Department has defended its actions, calling the assembly of skaters and spectators a “riot” that involved violence against officers and destruction of property.

The crowd initially gathered in Clarion Alley, a mid-block passageway filled with political murals, but quickly moved across the street to Mission Station, where the 81 juveniles who were part of the group arrested Saturday night were held before being released to their parents.

That process on Saturday took hours, the teens zip-tied with their hands behind their back and initially left to sit on the street, before being moved by bus into the station. One girl who was arrested said the police did not allow them to immediately use the bathroom, and that several girls wet themselves on the bus and hyperventilated.

Once outside the police station, the speakers and crowd targeted police conduct in various ways: Criticizing the Police Department’s budget, which is $780 million and increased 9 percent from last year, and leading “Quit your job” chants at cops standing behind the station’s glass doors.

The officers gave exaggerated guffaws or made peace signs.

“Let the kids have fun, you miserable losers!” said one speaker, taking the bullhorn and standing in the middle of Valencia Street, in the road’s center bike lane.

At one point, Denhi Donis, a 66-year-old woman known as San Francisco’s “Flower Lady,” took her walker to the middle of the road and began shouting “Fuck the police!”

Ortiz quickly put the bullhorn to her lips and let her speak.

“They are using my funds for this? They are using our resources for this? That is fucked up,” she said.

The protest was loosely organized — no group took command, and the bullhorn was handed off the anyone who wished to speak in the crowd.

Speakers chanted the names of various victims of police shootings, like Alex Nieto and Sean Moore. They chanted the name of Banko Brown, the young transgender man shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard in April, and blamed the district attorney for her decision not to charge the guard.

“Fuck the DA. Recall Brooke Jenkins.”

At one point, Chris Arvin, a local transit advocate, led a chant of “Buses are not jails,” a critique of the use of Muni buses to transport the arrested teens to the police station.

The protest petered out by 7:30 p.m., when a few dozen people moved back to Clarion Alley to play music and skate. SFPD officers watched from the station across the street, and the traffic resumed.

A masked protester holding a “Cops don’t keep us safe, housing does” sign at the Dolores hill bombing rally. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 9, 2023.

Denhi Donis, San Francisco’s “Flower Lady,” speaking into a bullhorn held by Kevin Ortiz of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 9, 2023.

Two skateboarders and protesters holding skateboards reading “Fuck SFPD” and “FTP,” and acronym for “Fuck the police.” Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 9, 2023.