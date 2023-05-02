“You can’t take a Black trans life here. You have to answer to all of us now,” said Julia Arroyo at Monday afternoon’s rally calling for justice for Banko Brown, the 24-year-old trans man shot on Thursday, April 27, by a Walgreens security guard.

“Banko was a loving person. Every time Banko walked into the center, he was surrounded by small children and a gang of people around him. And even when he was turned away from doors, he still brought people to get resources.”

Arroyo is co-executive director of the Young Women’s Freedom Center, where Brown was a community organizing intern.

Brown, an organizer who was born and raised in the Mission and Fillmore, was killed by a single gunshot on Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m., by Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, a Walgreens security guard. The location at 825 Market St. has been shut down since the incident.

Family and friends danced after the vigil, honoring Brown’s fun-loving spirit outside the closed Walgreens. Photo by Griffin Jones, taken May 1, 2023

Just hours after the rally, which gathered around 100 supporters and family of Brown at the Market St. Walgreens, DA Brooke Jenkins declined to file charges against Anthony.

“The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense,” read a Monday statement from the DA. Anthony was released from jail today.

Video alluded to by Jenkins when announcing her charging decision has not yet been obtained by Mission Local. In this video of the shooting’s aftermath, Brown struggled on the sidewalk outside the store as he bled out. Police and paramedics arrived, and he died shortly after.

Following the rally, multiple family members stated they heard from witnesses that Brown did, in fact, have a receipt in his hand at the time of the shooting, and that he was holding a sandwich or similar food item.

Longtime mentor and “big brother,” Xavier Davenport, told the crowd: “As a Black trans man myself, it is not easy to be Black. It’s not easy to be trans in this America; in this city we live in that does everything they can to trample us.”

“What [he] did did not justify [him] to be killed,” said Brown’s stepmother, Barbara Brown, in tears. “If [he] was hungry, it did not justify for [him] to be murdered. This was a senseless death.”

People from the Young Women’s Freedom Center guarding the entrance to the rally. Photo by Griffin Jones, taken May 1, 2023

Barbara told the crowd that Terry Brown, the young man’s father, got the call from the Chief Medical Examiner Friday morning. “A call no father should get,” she said.

Barbara was surrounded by Banko Brown’s family, who have taken part in several vigils outside the Walgreens since Saturday. Cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews made up the core of the circle of scores of people packed into the narrow strip of Market Street in front of Walgreens.

A majority of the block is fenced off for street work, but supporters and family have made do with tributes, hanging posters and placing candles along the chain link fence facing the store, which leaves only a few feet of passage for passersby on the busy street. During the rally, Young Women’s Freedom Center members stood guard at either end of the passage, allowing only attendees through.

Davenport described a city hostile to Black trans youth, saying that colorism against dark-skinned Black youth is especially prevalent at services in the Tenderloin and Castro.

“The Transgender District, which is in the Tenderloin, needs to be held accountable,” said Davenport. “It’s not just about gift cards and HIV tests. It’s about these lives; kids like him. People like me.”

“I’m 35 years old — it’s a blessing that I made it. But I’m mad that [Banko] didn’t make this. He just celebrated a birthday. He just celebrated a birthday.”

Several speakers brought attention to the discrepancy between political discourse and lived experience for Black trans lives in the streets, pointing out Mayor London Breed’s commitment last May to “end trans homelessness by 2027.”

Lastarr Russell, Banko Brown’s cousin, stayed at 825 Market late on Monday lighting candles for her loved one. Photo by Griffin Jones, taken May 1, 2023

In her statement, Breed said: “Transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming San Franciscans are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness compared to the general population, and we know that the rates are even higher for our minority trans communities.”

But, many present said, the mayor has failed them, saying too many Black trans youth experience extreme poverty.

Geoffrea Morris, an activist with Black Women Revolt Against Domestic Violence, called for an amendment to Article 25 in the city’s Charter, which allows for guns to be drawn by private security “in lawful response to an actual and specific threat to person and/or property.”

The circumstances preceding Brown’s death are not yet publicly known beyond Jenkins’ statement. It t is unconfirmed if Brown was leaving the store with stolen goods.

“The law says armed guards can pull when property is in danger,” she said, shaking her head. The crowd booed.

“It’s time to shut some shit down,” said Tinisch Hollins, a mother and organizer with SF Black Wallstreet. “I came here to deliver a message to San Francisco, to say y’all fucked up. This city has reminded us over and over and over again just how disposable we are.”

When the speakers finished and people dispersed, a smaller group held strong, lighting candles, leaning against the closed Walgreens and dancing to Mac Dre played from a phone speaker. Some let walkers in the re-opened passageway know that “someone was killed here.” Few stopped to ask why.