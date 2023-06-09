A year after the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin and 11 months into the tenure of his former colleague turned bitter opponent Brooke Jenkins as DA, reports of violent crime are up 5.5 percent across San Francisco.

From July 8, 2022, when Jenkins was sworn in as district attorney, until June 4 of this year, San Francisco police recorded 4,870 violent incidents. During the same period the year before, when Boudin was DA, police recorded 4,616 violent incidents.

The trend is largely driven by increases in robberies and assaults, which were higher in the past 11 months by 12 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, according to the San Francisco Police Department’s crime dashboard, which tracks reports of crime. The two categories make up the vast majority of violent incidents in the city.

Reported violent crimes, July 8 to June 4 6,000 +5.5% 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 ’17-18 ’21-22 ’18-19 ’19-20 ’20-21 ’22-23

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Police Department.

The homicide tally is basically flat: 52 in the first 11 months of Jenkins’ tenure and 50 across the same period for Boudin. Reported rapes have decreased 9.8 percent, sex-based human trafficking has gone down by 56.5 percent, and “involuntary servitude” has gone from two incidents under Boudin to one under Jenkins.

The upward trend has held true more recently, too: Since the start of this year, violent crime is 5 percent higher than the same period last year, when Boudin was district attorney. That is also driven by a double-digit increase in robberies, up 16.1 percent.

While violent crimes are up, property crimes are marginally down: Police recorded 769 fewer property crime incidents in Jenkins’ first 11 months compared to the same period under Boudin — a 1.8 percent decrease.

The District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Reported property crimes, July 8 to June 4 50,000 -1.8% 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 ’17-18 ’18-19 ’19-20 ’20-21 ’21-22 ’22-23

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Police Department.

Crime unrelated to DA, experts say

Experts cautioned, however, that crime rates cannot be laid at the feet of district attorneys — despite politicians’ rhetoric and voters’ beliefs.

“The causes of crime and the causes of changes in crime rates are complicated, multiple and often mysterious,” said Professor Robert Weisberg, the co-director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center.

DAs are “facing backwards” in regards to crime rates, according to Professor Jonathan Simon, a criminal law professor at Berkeley Law. Because DAs charge individuals only after crimes have been committed, the effects they can have on crime are to deter would-be criminals or lock-up criminals likely to be repeat offenders — both of which are “theoretical” effects only.

“Criminologists are pretty skeptical of that,” said Simon. “If your claim is that you’re going to try to reduce crime by being tougher, you better hope you have a lot of luck, because it’s hard to change things meaningfully as a DA.”

Violent crime in particular is often “opportunistic and impulsive,” Weisberg said, and involves “gripes, insults, angry vengeance” where the prosecutorial conduct of the local DA is a far-flung concern for a criminal.

“It’s not like thugs who have a proclivity to beat people up are checking the daily reports out of the DA.”

“We are at risk 24/7”

That did not stop the current DA on the campaign trail, however: In the months after Jenkins publicly quit the District Attorney’s Office and as she was being paid some $115,000 by various nonprofits affiliated with the campaign, Jenkins explicitly blamed Boudin and his approach for San Francisco’s crime.

“Crime rate is directly linked to his failed policies,” she wrote in January 2022, referring to looters in a string of highly-publicized retail robberies in Union Square and the Mission who received misdemeanor charges instead of felony ones.

After touting that he was filing felony charges against the union square looters because they “committed felony conduct”, two of them have now received misdemeanor pleas. There is ZERO accountability under Chesa Boudin. Crime rate is directly linked to his failed policies. https://t.co/FcR9TkXiiz — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) January 25, 2022 Jenkins, it turns out, was incorrect: The two looters who pled to misdemeanor charges were arrested in connection with a cannabis theft at the same time, not the Union Square thefts.

Boudin’s recall was fueled in part by such viral shoplifting videos, highly publicized fatal crimes by individuals who had been released from prison and anecdotes of an ungovernable crime wave, which were largely belied by the facts: Crime was and remains at historic lows in San Francisco.

But between October 2021 and July 2022, Jenkins gave interviews, spoke on panels, and repeatedly tweeted her belief that Boudin’s policies resulted in lost lives, worsening street conditions, small business closures, and “chaos.” She presented an outsized view of the DA’s power over crime rates and public safety, experts said, when she took aim at policies embraced by Boudin, like pretrial diversion and plea bargains, and said they drove lawlessness.

“We are at risk 24/7,” she wrote in March last year. In April, she wrote, “We cannot wait another two years while lives are lost, small businesses suffer, other businesses leave, [Asian and Pacific Islander] residents are attacked.”

SFDA Chesa Boudin deflects blame on everything and everyone else for our crime issues in SF. Today, I will begin sharing specific case examples to prove how he is refusing to hold offenders accountable and lying to voters. Let’s start with guns… — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) April 12, 2022

Simon, for his part, said he was “pretty skeptical” that Boudin had a significant impact on crime — or that Jenkins would in her tenure. And Weisberg said that Boudin accepted the “limitations of what a DA can do in a very complicated system” but Jenkins “acted as if that was baloney.”

“She’s got some explaining to do, and it will take some interesting rhetorical skill on her part,” he added. “Maybe she will say that it’s going to take her longer. Maybe she will say that this is Boudin’s legacy. But boy that’s not gonna sell.”

Boudin staffers lament tough-on-crime rhetoric

For their part, staffers leading the anti-recall campaign lamented the dominance of simplistic crime narratives, which they said precluded a more nuanced conversation on public safety.

“That was the argument that we made, that this is a distraction from what needed to be done to actually improve public safety and save lives,” said Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for Boudin during the recall campaign. “But San Franciscans were told that this was the silver bullet solution to public safety, and that was a lie. It was a lie that wasted a lot of time and money.”

Added Rachel Marshall, Boudin’s former communications director and the current head of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution at John Jay College: “It was always a flawed premise that a new DA and reversing criminal justice reform would bring down crime — but voters were sold this false promise.”

This year, overdose deaths are on a steep upwards trajectory, according to the city’s medical examiner, with at least 268 deaths so far in 2023, which is on track to be the deadliest year for overdose since at least 2017.

City officials, including Jenkins, have promised to crack down on dealers and users alike: On Thursday, officials announced a plan to deploy 130 sheriff’s deputies to arrest people for public drug use. The city’s sheriff said “jail can be a place of compassion” for drug users.

That announcement was at least the third promise from Mayor London Breed’s administration this year to crack down on drug use by arresting dealers — and now users. Breed has made declarations going back as far as 2021 promising a law enforcement response to the overdose epidemic, saying most recently at the end of May that “compassion is killing people.”

And though voters may have punished Boudin for a perceived weakness on crime, it is not clear they would do the same to Jenkins, according to Simon from Berkeley Law.

“She has embraced a lot of the rhetoric of the tough-on-crime prosecutor, and that rhetoric is aligned with deep cultural biases,” he said. “People are much less likely to blame her for crime increases, because they think she’s doing the things that work.”

Additional reporting by Will Jarrett