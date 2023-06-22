Vincent Yuen, the organizer of the third annual “On a Mission on Mission” cleanup, pauses to coordinate with other volunteers. It’s 1:15 p.m. and he’s about halfway to his destination at the other end of Mission Street — and ahead of last year’s pace with 70 filled bags of trash; more volunteers means more trash picked. “I’m always a bit giddy, it’s like a birthday,” says Yuen about waking up at 4:45 a.m. for the longest day of the year. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Barbara Berkeley meets Vincent Yuen and discusses his creative efforts to get more people involved in cleanups while he prepares new bags. “I do have a singles cleanup in the Marina,” Yuen says. Berkeley tells him there’s a market closer to home: “Of course it’s in the Marina … I think you need singles in the Mission, and homosexuals in the Castro!” Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Some of those who joined Yuen on Wednesday also regularly pick up trash on their own, while others join organized cleanups. Refuse Refuse has organized 1,300 cleanups in the past two years. Yuen said he had an “awakening” when he first started picking up trash during the pandemic — and started seeing a noticeable difference in his neighborhood. In most neighborhoods where there are weekly cleanups, Yuen said he has seen a 75 percent reduction in the baseline level of trash, and consistency is key. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Andrea Stern and Emily Hedges, who joined the daylong cleanup at Mission and Cesar Chavez streets, discuss the trash they’ve found aside from cigarette butts, the most common culprit. “We made a fruit salad.” — “There was a whole mango.” — “A Duran Duran poster!” — “A sock.” Stern says she even did a cleanup as part of her wedding weekend, and wore a bedazzled vest for the occasion. “That’s how much she loves San Francisco,” Hedges says. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
“Oh, beans! Those are beans!” Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Vincent Yuen and his two interns take a pit stop at 22nd and Mission.
Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Bob Fuller, a Commission Affairs Manager with the Public Works department struggles to fish a cigarette out of a crevice on Mission Street. He first met Yuen at a men’s workout that combined picking up garbage and exercise — and the two started talking trash. “This is the cleanest I’ve ever seen this street,” says Fuller, who lives in the neighborhood. Part of that credit goes to DPW, which he says has been addressing its staffing shortages. “More hands doing the work makes it more effective. It’s not the easiest work to hire for, either.” Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
Yuen weaves through a throng of people at the 24th Street plaza, pausing to chat with curious onlookers. At one point along the journey, a woman asks Yuen what he is doing, and ends up putting on a vest to join the cleanup for a stretch. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
“Oh we’ve got a gold mine over here. Thank you, bike share!” At some point, Dena Emmerson gets separated from the group. “You follow the trash and you get, you know, zeroed in,” she explains. As part of a New Year’s resolution, Emmerson picks up a bag of trash a day in her free time. “Vince inspired me.” Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
A volunteer pauses to charge up his phone at 14th and Mission, and new volunteers join the group on its way into SoMa. Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan
