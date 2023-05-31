Mission Local has learned that Kate Sofis, who officially stepped down as San Francisco’s head of San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development this week, has already found a new roost: Her former colleagues at OEWD were today informed by the mayor’s office at an all-hands meeting that Sofis has been appointed the managing director of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, the complex that houses the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, and San Francisco Ballet.

A mayor’s office representative told OEWD staff that Sofis would be “staying within the city family and moving to War Memorial,” Mission Local is told.

The War Memorial director position has an annual salary range between $188,448 and $240,448. Sofis will head the city department and direct its 70 employees and 100 part-timers. The War Memorial complex includes the War Memorial Opera House, the Harold L. Zellerbach Rehearsal Hall, the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, and other performing arts venues across the street from City Hall.

Filling Sofis’ position atop OEWD will be Sarah Dennis-Phillips, presently a senior director at the development firm Tishman-Speyer, and formerly deputy director of development for Mayor London Breed. Dennis-Phillips was also appointed to the city’s Inclusionary Housing Advisory Board by Breed in September, advising the Board of Supervisors on affordable housing rates in private developments.

The appointment is a quick turnaround for Sofis, who just last week began saying her goodbyes at OEWD, where she served as executive director for two years.

The reason for her departure is unclear, but she faced two lawsuits alleging conflicts of interest stemming from her former nonprofit, the manufacturing group SFMade.

The lawsuits, one in California Superior Court and the other in federal court, were filed by another manufacturing nonprofit, Humanmade, which alleged that Sofis “repeatedly abused [her] insider position to enrich SFMade and its affiliates,” among other complaints.

SFMade declined to comment on the lawsuits, and Sofis has not returned requests for comment.

Sofis previously failed to file disclosure forms showing that she had dealings with Amazon while serving as executive director of SFMade and then negotiated with Amazon as a city employee.

The War Memorial Board of Trustees, an 11-member board of mayoral appointees that governs the complex, voted today in a closed-session on their recommendation for the managing director position.

That recommendation has been advanced to the Board of Supervisors, which could formally ratify Sofis’ position on June 21.