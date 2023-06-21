The War Memorial’s applicant pool was vast and experienced: One finalist spent 13 years at the San Francisco Symphony and four years with the San Francisco Opera Guild. Another had six years at the San Francisco Opera and 10 years in ballet companies — including the San Francisco Ballet.

Others cited years at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Madison Center for the Arts, the Fillmore, the Vogue Theater, and the Marsh; one even spent time on the set of Oprah Winfrey’s talk show.

None of them will be the War Memorial’s next managing director, however.

That job, following a vote at the War Memorial Board of Trustees tomorrow, will all but certainly go to Kate Sofis, the former head of the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development and Mayor London Breed’s ally.

Hers is the sole name being considered by the board, which has hiring and firing power over the War Memorial’s head. The board is composed entirely of mayoral appointees.

Sofis beat out 29 other candidates with more relevant experience; Mission Local is told many of them list years working in theaters, dance troupes, art centers, and entertainment venues across the country.

Sofis, on the other hand, does not meet the role’s minimum qualifications of five years in a performing arts management position. She has decades of experience in manufacturing non-profits and city government, but none in the arts.

“She has none of it,” said Quentin Kopp, one of the 11 members of the War Memorial Board of Trustees, who has reviewed the applicants and said he will oppose Sofis’ nomination tomorrow

The managing director position, a department head role with a salary range of $188,448 to $240,448, involves managing the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, a city department with a $38 million annual budget that houses the San Francisco Symphony, the San Francisco Opera, and the San Francisco Ballet. The complex hosts hundreds of performances annually and typically brings in a million guests a year.

Its prior director, John Caldon, led the War Memorial for nearly four years before moving to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in February. Rob Levin, the War Memorial’s interim director, submitted an application for the top spot but withdrew it early May.

Though Kopp will ask others to join him, he knows his chances of sinking Sofis’ nomination are slim to none: Already, Sofis was advanced unanimously by a five-member subcommittee of the board on May 31, and Kopp does not envision the other six voting against Sofis.

But, Kopp said, “they wanted to give this woman a place,” despite the qualifications of her competition: The two other finalists considered by the board’s selection committee each had more than 15 years’ experience with the War Memorial’s anchor tenants themselves: the Opera, Ballet, and Symphony.

And Kopp said that Sofis’ lack of expertise might be a particular problem for the War Memorial’s credibility, saying that a novice at the helm could “raise question marks among our tenants.”

Asked if Sofis was being forced down the board’s throat, Kopp was terse: “Yes.”

Sofis began saying her goodbyes to colleagues at OEWD on May 26. She spent two years as its executive director — a position to which Breed appointed her in 2021.

And Breed was confident enough of tomorrow’s vote that on May 31 — more than two weeks ago — a mayoral representative addressed OEWD staff and confirmed that Sofis would be helming the performance center. Sofis, the representative said, would be “staying within the city family and moving to War Memorial.”

Her departure was not without incident: Sofis has been named in two lawsuits, one state and one federal, in which she has been accused of conflict-of-interest for using her city role to benefit her former nonprofit, SFMade.

Neither the mayor’s office, Sofis, the War Memorial’s staff, nor several board members responded to requests for comment.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, for his part, said he was puzzled by the appointment, given the caliber of the other candidates, and laid Sofis at the mayor’s feet.

“I am having trouble understanding why the mayor would choose somebody who doesn’t meet the minimum qualifications for the position,” Peskin said. The director position “is not an easy job” and would benefit from someone who “has experience in the industry” and can “hit the ground running,” he added. “There was no shortage of applicants who appear to have met that,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”