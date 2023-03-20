A man allegedly shot another passenger Sunday evening on a No. 49 Muni bus near Mission and 13th streets, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The incident occurred at about 5:51 p.m., according to police.

The suspect, allegedly wearing a puffy gold jacket and carrying a plastic bag, fled on foot and appeared to have run northbound on 12th Street, according to the Citizen app. Police confirmed that the fleeing suspect has not been detained.

Tweets by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency vaguely confirmed the incident, noting at about 6 p.m. that an inbound No. 49 bus was “delayed at Mission and 13th to do #SFPD activity.” This caused the 49-Van Ness/Mission, 14-Mission, and 14R-Mission bus routes to be rerouted to 14th and South Van Ness Avenue instead, the agency tweeted.

The 49 Muni bus is a popular and heavily used bus line, and runs frequently along Mission Street toward downtown and back.

The SFMTA did not provide details about the shooting, and said questions should be directed to SFPD.

Deputy spokesperson Stephen Chun wrote in a statement, “Throughout the past year, we have worked diligently to improve Muni safety including increasing staff presence across our system and maintaining our network of cameras on each vehicle.”

Violent crime is slightly up by 6 percent from 2021 to 2022, data show, though San Francisco still remains in the bottom half of major American cities experiencing violent crime. Earlier this year some Mission residents called for increased security, especially following a mugging of a 78-year-old at 16th Street Mission BART Plaza.

San Francisco police officers are still investigating Sunday’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.

This story is breaking and may be updated if more details are provided.