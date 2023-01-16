Mission Local — a trusted San Francisco news source since 2008 — is looking to hire a senior editor/reporter to help manage its nonprofit newsroom. Deadline: Feb 1. 2023

You will help

Set the editorial vision for the newsroom.

Manage the story budget and help young staff reporters develop story ideas.

Work with reporters and interns through the editing process.

Write the daily newsletter.

Generate your own stories.

Must be committed to working on-site in SF’s Mission District.

Qualiﬁcations

Knowledge of San Francisco and in particular its difficult issues around housing, police reform, health equity and city corruption.

Exceptional writing, reporting and editing skills.

Solid news background and at least four years of experience.

Effective leadership and personnel management skills.

Outstanding editing, coaching, organizational and communication skills.

Ability to work with young reporters.

Uncompromising news judgment and commitment to editorial standards.

An openness to experimenting with different types of storytelling.

Committed to reporting that is inclusive and reﬂective of all communities, particularly those historically underrepresented in mainstream media.

Ability to multitask and work on deadlines.

The ability to speak multiple languages is a plus.

A sense of humor.

Compensation

Competitive and depends on experience.

Beneﬁts include medical, dental, and vision plus four weeks of paid vacation (One is during the Christmas/New Year’s week and one is the week before Labor Day).

Mission Local is committed to providing equal employment opportunity (EEO) for all applicants and employees. We consider all candidates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, sexual orientation, ancestry, medical condition, family care status, pregnancy or physical disability (except where physical fitness is a valid occupational qualification), or any other basis protected by state and federal laws.

To apply: Send a cover letter, resume and 3-5 clips that you’ve written and/or edited to

Lydia.chavez@missionlocal.com and Joe.Eskenazi@missionlocal.com Subject: EDITOR’s POSITION