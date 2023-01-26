Artist-led tour at SFMOMA

Check out some works by the 2022 SECA Art Awards recipients in the Bay Area. Artists featured in the SFMOMA exhibit through the spring will host a tour of the gallery on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the second floor. After the tour, mingle with the artists and fellow art-enthusiasts over refreshments at the Koret Education Center.

Admission to the event is free on a first come, first served basis, but if you want to see more, you can purchase a ticket for floors 3-7 to view before or after the tour.

Gyro grand opening

Gyros & Tzatziki owners are going big for the new restaurant’s grand opening celebration this Saturday. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, they will have a complimentary menu tasting, a champagne toast, and a concurrent art opening. Hosts say that elected officials and community leaders will be in attendance.

The festivities start at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3111 24th St. at Folsom. And if you can’t make it, they have 10% off their online orders right now.

Non-alcoholic bar crawl

Dry January doesn’t have to be a drag, if you’re missing the Mission’s nightlife, venture out on Wednesday night for a non-alcoholic bar crawl through the neighborhood. Enjoy zero-ABV cocktails and mingle without the social pressure to drink, and no risk of a hangover at work on Thursday.

The crawl starts at Elixir at 16th and Guerrero at 4 p.m. and will make stops at cocktail bars before ending up at Laszlo at 22nd and Mission.

The last day of Christmas

The Mission Food Hub is hosting a ceremony for El Niño Limosnerito with an all-day event on Saturday. This saint is typically celebrated on Epiphany Sunday, when people leave toys and sweets as offerings for the baby Jesus. The Aztec dance group Mixcoatl Anahuac will be performing.

There will be an altar at 10 a.m., followed by performances from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 Alabama St. near 20th Street. Dinner is early, at 4:30 p.m. before dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. For more info on the event, contact 415-341-4191.

New year, new art

Sour Cherry Comics has all new Bay Area art on its walls, and will be hosting its opening reception for its first show of the new year on Saturday at 5 p.m. Additional works from local artists will be on display as part of a pop-up show that day. For details, click here.

If you want to try your hand at creating your own work of art, Sour Cherry will also be hosting a donation-based “Draw Jam” on Friday, with a (clothed) live model. The session starts at 6:30 p.m. For details, click here.

Vigil for gun violence victims

Community groups are holding a vigil in Chinatown for the victims of this week’s horrifying Lunar New Year gun violence. The event will be held at Portsmouth Square on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 745 Kearny St.

For details, click here.

The girlies are alright

When you’ve got a case of the Mondays, what better than some laughs to turn it around. On Jan. 30, Paige Rios and Raquel Palmas will be hosting “The Girlies are Alright” femme comedy show at Arcana plant shop, tea house and wine bar.

The show is $12, doors open at 7 p.m. at 2512 Mission St. near 21st Street. Get there early, grab a seat and a glass of wine, and catch the show at 8 p.m. For details, click here.

Margaritas and Burritos trash cleanup

Manny’s weekly neighborhood trash cleanup this Sunday has special treats in store for those who chip in: $1 margaritas and free burritos. It’s way better than brunch.

Sign up here or just show up at 3092 16th St at Valencia Street to help clean for an hour. Bring some friends or meet your neighbors at the event. Participants get extra deals that can be used at nearby restaurants, bars and yoga studios — whether you want to keep the Sunday Funday buzz going or wind down for the end of your weekend.

Red Poppy events are back

Portuguese-American singer-songwriter Ramana Vieira will be kicking off the new year of shows at Red Poppy Art House with her contemporary take on Portuguese fado music this Saturday. Vieira will showcase her original compositions and works from her new album, “Tudo De Mim.”

The event, which the hosts at Red Poppy advise may sell out, will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at 2698 Folsom St at 23rd Street. Advance tickets are $20, or $30 at the door.

Live music at the Baobab

If you’re needing your hump day fix of live music, come out to the new and improved Bissap Baobab for latin jazz, salsa, rumba and more. Catch some tunes, have a dance and a fresh juice. The event is happening this Wednesday and every Wednesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

And if you’re looking for more music in the daytime, the Baobab is hosting a bottomless brunch on Sunday: All-you-can-eat food and all the mimosas you can drink, while you get your fill of hip hop, poetry and cipher.

These aren’t the only live events at the Baobab this week; check out their Instagram to see their upcoming events.

Hopping into the Year of the Rabbit

Dear Community is hosting a Lunar New Year party for the Asian community here in the neighborhood with food and drinks at Together SF. There will be a white rabbit themed cocktail, local artists, vendors, and music.

If you dress in red, black, or gold you can enter the costume contest! Advance tickets are $15, and include some food and drinks. The event is Saturday, Jan. 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For additional details, click here.