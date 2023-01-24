Photographs on Valencia. Photo by Christina MacIntosh. Taken Jan. 24, 2023. Photograph on 17th Street. Photo by Christina MacIntosh. Taken Jan. 24, 2023.

The building at the northeast corner of 17th and Valencia Streets used to display vintage sofas and chairs through its large, wraparound windows. Now, the furniture vendor that once occupied the ground level has moved upstairs, and the boarded-up windows function as a new kind of showroom: displaying photographs of homeless residents from around the city, taken by Joseph Johnston, a photographer, Mayan art collector, and longtime Mission resident.

Three of the four black-and-white images are on Valencia: a close-up of Gus and Jackie in their tent, Penny dancing, and Joey with a stroller full of sleeping bags giving a peace sign. Around the corner, on 17th, a photo shows four friends squatting with a dog.

Though not nearly as large, the photographs are reminiscent of the work of JR, a french photograffeur (photographer + graffiti artist), who puts up photographs of ordinary people in public spaces and calls the streets “the largest gallery in the world.”

Johnson has also found the streets the most accessible raw material for an artistic practice that began late in his life. “I was too old to go to Africa or Asia to do a project,” he said, describing what it was like to finish a 12-week City College photography course at the age of 65. “But I walk a block from my house and there’s an encampment of homeless people there.”

Joseph had previously shared his work through photo essays, but only began displaying them around the city at the end of 2021, after being encouraged by a close friend and geometric sculptor, Bob Burnside. The sculptor also provided logistical assistance, finding a place to print the photographs. It costs $10 for a poster “36 inches by however long a photo is,” said Johnston.

The two then post on Sunday mornings. They first put up photographs on a closed Bank of America in the Castro back in October, took a break in December and during the rain, and picked up again this past Sunday, putting up the four images on the corner of 17th and Valencia Streets.

He has now been photographing unhoused people for five years, practicing photography for 12, living in the Mission for 46, and living in San Francisco for 53. He has a goal of photographing at least one homeless resident everyday and takes photographs of people all over the city, but his ties are strongest to the unhoused community in the Mission.

Before photographing anyone, he talks to them for “quite a while.” “I won’t photograph sleeping homeless people,” he says, though he admits that he used to. The goal of Joseph’s work is “to get people to realize that these are human beings too, equally as interesting and as valuable as the rest of us, though much more unlucky than most of us.” When he sees people on the street, he usually stops to talk.

The interactions have changed the way he views homeless residents. Earlier, he used to avoid residents like Carlos “Charlie” Morales, who used to walk around the Mission with a shopping cart, filled with a “rug and everything” and a fold-up chair. Joseph saw him everyday, but never spoke to him. “When I finally talked to him, I was ashamed,” Johnson said. He still sees Charlie, who now lives in a tent across the street from the Atlas Cafe.

Although Joseph says that his photography practice has led to a “significant change in [his] attitude,” he gives both the unhoused people and the city some credit: “San Francisco feels friendlier than it used to.”

When I visited the images at 17th and Valencia, the night after they were posted, the photo of Joey had been graffitied – the black and white image now red all over. Beneath the photo of Gus and Jackie, a man sitting with his back against the wall crafts a pipe out of tin foil. When I return the next morning, only a pile of foil scraps remains.