Unless he is migrating from one place to another, Charlie sits on a folding stool next to his shopping cart on an oriental rug and is usually listening to music and reading. The music is never loud, and sometimes he uses earphones. Perhaps due to his experience in the military, Charlie never has more than he can carry in one shopping cart, and he only unpacks what he currently is using—mainly his stool, rug and music player. When he needs to move, he just packs up these few items and is ready to go.

We have more than 4,000 regular readers – 3,500 read for free. That will kill us. Step up and donate today.

You can learn more about the photographer here.