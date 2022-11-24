Happy Thanksgiving folks! Welcome to the last week of November.

Two weeks after election night, every vote has now been counted. See the final data and map results and Joe Eskenazi’s column explaining all the details.

If you’re curious about whom your neighbors voted for, Will Jarrett built a searchable tool where you can type in your address (or any city address) and see the local district results.

41st annual Encuentro concert will be live at The Chapel on Dec. 4th

Heads up on an upcoming fundraiser

Acción Latina’s fundraiser, Encuentro del Canto Popular will be held at the Chapel Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 pm. Wear your dancing shoes and get ready to twirl the night away! You can get tickets and see more info here.

And, don’t miss the Calixto Robles exhibit in the Juan R. Fuentes Gallery in the entrance of El Tecolote at 2958 24th St. You can read more about Robles here.

Belly up to the bar for a final drink with the original owner of Kilowatt

This week, the founder of Kilowatt, Peter Athanas, decided to retire after managing the dive bar on 16th street for 28 years. A new group of bartenders from the popular Potrero Hill music venues have already applied for ownership and will probably bring the live music back. Read the story by Eleni Balakrishnan to find out Athanas’ “most incredible nights” at the bar.

Try some Korean snacks

On Valencia Street, a new boba and Korean snack store was opened two weeks ago. You can find drinks and chobop, a Korean version of sushi, in the store. Meet the owner, Ina Jungin Lee, through Annika Hom’s reporting here.

Tired of standing in the bathroom line at El Rio?

Here is a chance to make a contribution toward two new bathrooms. They want to raise $125,000 to make this happen in 2023. Help them to provide more space for the community!

Holiday food and shopping

Today – on Thanksgiving – from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., there will be several free Thanksgiving lunches provided by Self-Help for the Elderly in Chinatown, Sunset and Mission. Check the pick-up and dine-in time slots here.

Healers Without Borders just did a Thanksgiving Lunch and essential items distribution on Wednesday. They will do more holiday distribution in the coming weeks. So keep an close eye on their social media page. If you want to help homeless people, you can simply order through Amazon and HWB will help deliver all the necessities to the people who truly need them.

Shop small; shop local! DECANTsf, a bottle shop and bar at 1168 Folsom St. is hosting a pop-up market from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26. There’ll be special wines and goods ranging from jewelry to homewares to gourmet food items. This event is 21+ only. Come and support Bay Area’s producers, artists and business owners.

Holiday Market Pop-Up at DECANTsf on Small Business this Saturday!

More pop-up events and local markets are on next weekend, including Make Good Market and HEAD WEST Holiday Market. We had a full post which includes all the holiday market information in the city.

Kung fu movie

A fan of Chinese kung fu and Bruce Lee? The Chinese Historical Society of America will hold a film screening THE WAY OF THE DRAGON [1972] accompanied by a discussion on the influence of Bruce Lee on a multicultural society. Book the $15 tickets in advance and save this Sunday afternoon at The Great Star Theater. More info here.

THE WAY OF THE DRAGON film screening + Panel Discussion at the Great Star Theater this Sunday.

Open studio

The Drawing Room gallery will open their next exhibition, SEA, at 780 Valencia. The opening reception will run from t 4 to 9 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 3rd. There will also be artist talk series, music eves and other events throughout the whole December and January.

Anthony Holdsworth, an oil painter from England, now based in West Oakland, canceled his holiday studio exhibition. But if you wish to view his work before the end of this year, he can be contacted for special appointments at anthony@anthonyholdsworth.com and 415-879-0829. His studio will be opened on the last Sunday of the first three months of 2023. The theme will be farm and garden, urban landscapes, Italy and Mexico.