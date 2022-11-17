Harry Burns spent his 1988 holiday season sending long wheedling voice mails to Sally Albright. I’ll be spending this holiday season rewatching Harry Burns send long wheedling voice mails to Sally Albright. Here are some funner ways to spend the countdown to Christmas!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

The California College of the Arts MFA Fine Arts program is hosting its Open Studios from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Industrial Center, 2565 Third Street. All visitors will be required to show a vaccination card or a negative test to enter the galleries. Masks are mandatory.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Suzusan is a Japanese luxury clothing and housewares brand. Founded in 2008 by Hiroyuki Murase, it adapts the 400-year-old shibori to contemporary designs. Check out their pop-up at the Hosfelt Gallery at 260 Utah St. It runs till November 19th, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Support over 250 local artisans at the Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason Center. Join creativity explored for West Coast San Francisco on November 19th and November 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

DECANTsf is hosting a pop-up market from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 26th November at 1168 Folsom St. There’ll be special wines and goods ranging from jewelry to homewares to gourmet food items. This event is 21+ only. Keep it in the community!

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3 AND DECEMBER 4

Support “local manufacturing, independent craft, and environmentally responsible shopping” at Heath Ceramics’ Make Good Market. There’ll be 20 vendors, live demonstrations by ceramicists, a kids’ craft table and food and drink. The market runs on December 3th and 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – tickets are free!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

The HEAD WEST Holiday Market will be at the Ferry Building on Saturday, December 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, December 10th

Shop local handmade goods by BIPOC and woman artisans and Tenderloin organizations at La Cocina’s annual Holiday Market Fundraiser. There’ll be food and festive drinks from La Paloma Bar and Fluid Cooperative Cafe. There’ll also be kids crafts, a holiday photo booth, drag entertainment and face painting. The event is on Saturday, December 10th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, 332 Golden Gate Avenue. Tickets start at $25.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18TH

Check out local BIPOC-owned retail and food vendors at Miracle on Mission St., where you’ll be “immersed in a wonderland of living walls, colorful murals, swaying bamboo trees, and a mini grove of Filipino Calamansi trees.” The market is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18th at Kapwa Gardens, 967 Mission St.

Galleries

The Transmission Gallery’s emphasis this November is “art to live with.” If you’re looking for functional art, such as lighting and dishware, visit them at 35 Bartlett St. The exhibition “Lamps and Other Useful Items” runs till December 24th. Gallery hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.