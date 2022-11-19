Subscribe to our daily newsletter and have the latest stories from Mission Local delivered directly to your inbox.

San Francisco’s tumultuous election season is coming to an end.

With only a handful of votes still to be counted, we can now see the lay of the land with some clarity. This affords us an opportunity to indulge our nosiest selves and ask that all-important question in local politics: Who did my neighbors vote for?

Enter an address in the search bar below to find your neighborhood or precinct, and see how your area voted in major races compared to the city at large.

Data from the Department of Elections. Updated Nov. 17. District 4 and 6 are included in areas where at least some votes were counted for those races. If you encounter any errors, please get in contact at will@missionlocal.com.

One-time Donation amount $ Monthly Donation amount $ Annually Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Agree to pay fees? ($0) Paying the transaction fee is not required, but it directs more money in support of our mission. Sign up for our newsletter