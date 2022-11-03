Welcome back, queridos. It’s once again Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday in which the living honor the dead. It’s no surprise, then, that La Misión is home to some of San Francisco’s best displays of the holiday: Sugar skulls grinning in the panaderías, altars fashioned reverently in Potrero del Sol Park, and of course, the procession.

It can be tough to capture all the intricate and elaborate ways our neighborhood beckons forth the dead and celebrates this cherished day — some might say it’s a challenge that requires a team. So, we volunteer to take that challenge. This year our reporters will fan out among a variety of events and local mainstays to demonstrate the beauty and honor within Día de los Muertos, especially as it unfolds right here in the Mission. You can find all of the events here.

Click on each video below to watch and explore each event. Check in at the end of the night to find all the slots filled. If you’re looking for more, find Mission Local’s past coverage of Día de los Muertos here.

3201 24th St. Mixcoatl Join Connie Rivera for a look at her iconic store, which is especially busy at this time of year. place to go Potrero del Sol Park 30th annual Festival of Altars Five community altars will be created by Mission District artists and residents. event alter 3182 24th St. Luz de Luna Denise Gonzales shares about the skulls and other items she has inside. Her altar is up already. place to go Face-painting Catrinas Face-painting to be Catrina. tradition Nov. 1Medicine for Nightmares Loved ones passed from gun and police violence SF State and Horizons Unlimited hosted an event to honor and remember those who died at the hands of police officers. event Scenes on 24th Street There can be a lot of fun on the street tonight. place to go 1 to 9:30 p.m.24th St. from Shotwell to Harrison Streets Balmy Alley Altar creations, vendors, and face-painting from 24th Street businesses and locals. event Sugar skulls Waiting for our reporting... tradition 5:30-7:30 p.m.3012 16th St. Asociacion Mayab A group of the Mayan community will meet at 24th Street, and after that they'll go to the office and pray there. event Pan de Muerte It's a sweet bread traditionally made in the weeks leading up to the Day of the Dead. tradition food 25th&York Latin Rock House Block Party Waiting for our reporting... event 25th&Bryant Day of the Dead Ritual Procession The procession is a grassroots project of El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural, and is created for Mission residents, without external funding sources. event 6-10 pm Mission Cultural Center Concert celebration Waiting for our reporting... event 2781 24th St. Una Ofrenda at the Crossroads Waiting for our reporting... event 24th Street BART Plaza Marigolds Florists Waiting for our reporting... tradition