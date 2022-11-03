Welcome back, queridos. It’s once again Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday in which the living honor the dead. It’s no surprise, then, that La Misión is home to some of San Francisco’s best displays of the holiday: Sugar skulls grinning in the panaderías, altars fashioned reverently in Potrero del Sol Park, and of course, the procession. 

It can be tough to capture all the intricate and elaborate ways our neighborhood beckons forth the dead and celebrates this cherished day — some might say it’s a challenge that requires a team. So, we volunteer to take that challenge. This year our reporters will fan out among a variety of events and local mainstays to demonstrate the beauty and honor within Día de los Muertos, especially as it unfolds right here in the Mission. You can find all of the events here. 

Click on each video below to watch and explore each event. Check in at the end of the night to find all the slots filled. If you’re looking for more, find Mission Local’s past coverage of Día de los Muertos here

3201 24th St.

Mixcoatl

Join Connie Rivera for a look at her iconic store, which is especially busy at this time of year.

place to go

Potrero del Sol Park

30th annual Festival of Altars

Five community altars will be created by Mission District artists and residents.

eventalter

3182 24th St.

Luz de Luna

Denise Gonzales shares about the skulls and other items she has inside. Her altar is up already.

place to go

Face-painting Catrinas

Face-painting to be Catrina.

tradition

Nov. 1Medicine for Nightmares

Loved ones passed from gun and police violence

SF State and Horizons Unlimited hosted an event to honor and remember those who died at the hands of police officers.

event

Scenes on 24th Street

There can be a lot of fun on the street tonight.

place to go

1 to 9:30 p.m.24th St. from Shotwell to Harrison Streets

Balmy Alley

Altar creations, vendors, and face-painting from 24th Street businesses and locals.

event

Sugar skulls

Waiting for our reporting...

tradition

5:30-7:30 p.m.3012 16th St.

Asociacion Mayab

A group of the Mayan community will meet at 24th Street, and after that they'll go to the office and pray there.

event

Pan de Muerte

It's a sweet bread traditionally made in the weeks leading up to the Day of the Dead.

traditionfood

25th&York

Latin Rock House Block Party

Waiting for our reporting...

event

25th&Bryant

Day of the Dead Ritual Procession

The procession is a grassroots project of El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural, and is created for Mission residents, without external funding sources.

event

6-10 pm Mission Cultural Center

Concert celebration

Waiting for our reporting...

event

2781 24th St.

Una Ofrenda at the Crossroads

Waiting for our reporting...

event

24th Street BART Plaza

Marigolds Florists

Waiting for our reporting...

tradition

REPORTER. Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil.

Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.



INTERN DATA REPORTER. Chuqin has two degrees in data journalism and she is passionate about making data more accessible to readers. Before arriving in the Mission, she covered small business and migratory birds in New York City while learning to code and design at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism. She loves coastal cities, including SF and her hometown Ningbo.

