Día de Muertos

Highlights of the Mission District celebrations include the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park, where community members are encouraged to build their own personal altars in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents.

The 41st annual Mission District Day of the Dead Ritual Procession will be congregating on Nov. 2 at 6 pm at 22nd and Bryant streets. The procession is a grassroots project of El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural, and is created by and for Mission District residents, without external corporate, state, or city funding sources.

41st Annual Day of the Dead Ritual Procession.

The San Francisco Symphony presents its annual Día de Los Muertos concert at Davies Symphony Hall, featuring an Aztec neon serpent process, the symphony’s rendition of Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas’ Sensemayá, and an ensemble of pre-Hispanic instruments. Alongside the concert, several community artists and family-friendly lobby activities, as well as a reception and dinner, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets range from $22.50 to $110.

Family-friendly Halloween events

The Exploratorium’s After Dark: Death and Life exhibition probes global autumnal traditions like Día de Muertos and Halloween, and their relationship to death and “the role it plays in the cycle of life.”

The Roxie Theater’s SpookFest on Thursday, Oct. 27 features screenings of 13 spooky short films. Costumes encouraged!

For a more low-key Mission District Halloween, stop by Pumpkin Carving at the Mission Arts Center or head to Mission: Comics and Art for free comics for trick-or-treating kids.

Explore more Día de Muertos and Halloween events on the map below. Feliz Día de Muertos, and have a wonderfully spooky week!