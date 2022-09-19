Filmed over a span of ten years—by a former Mission Local editor and a fellow at Still I Rise Films, Hélène Goupil —”The Seed” takes an intimate look at Guy Clark’s day-to-day life in a rapidly changing city.

Well known for selling flowers on the same corner near the Castro District, Clark had just been evicted from his home of 28 years when the filming of this short documentary started. Priced out of his own neighborhood, he struggles to navigate the maze of bureaucracy for affordable housing. Now in his seventies, Clarks reflects on what matters most after 40 years of selling flowers on the same San Francisco corner.